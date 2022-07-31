Cowboys News: Takk McKinley Met with Jerry Jones in NFL Free Agency

bleacherreport.com
Cowboys News: 4-Time Pro Bowl LB Anthony Barr Signs 1-Year Contract
The Dallas Cowboys have signed former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year contract, per Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the deal is for $2 million but can max out at $3 million. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo initially reported the news of a deal. Barr...
Loaded with Future Hall of Famers, the 2022 NFL Season Will Be One for the Ages
Thursday will mark the unofficial start of the 2022 NFL preseason when the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. Week 1 of the preseason will open August 11, and the regular season will kick off September 8. In...
NFL Appeals Decision Browns' Deshaun Watson Should Be Suspended for 6 Games
The NFL is appealing the six-game suspension levied against Deshaun Watson following an investigation and disciplinary hearing on allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy released a statement Wednesday saying the league "notified the NFLPA that it will appeal [NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson's] disciplinary decision and filed its brief this afternoon":
Fantasy Football 2022: Early Preseason Rankings Before Hall of Fame Game
The calendar has turned to August, and NFL training camps are open. For fantasy football managers, that means drafts are looming on the horizon. If you haven't been following training camp reports as closely as you should, we've got you covered with the top 25 players for each skill position group (quarterback, wide receiver, running back and tight end) ahead of Thursday's Hall of Fame game, divided into four tiers.
Dolphins RB Coach Says Stephen Ross' Tanking Comments Were Never Shared with Players
Miami Dolphins running backs coach Eric Studesville told reporters Wednesday that any directive or belief that the team should tank from owner Stephen Ross never made it into the locker room in 2019. "From the top down, [the goal was] to win football games and prepare and get ready to...
Aaron Donald, Deion Sanders Among GOAT NFL D/ST Players Voted in ESPN Experts Poll
Fresh off winning his first Super Bowl, Aaron Donald has been anointed as the best defensive tackle in NFL history by a panel of ESPN experts. Two days after naming the greatest of all time among offensive players, ESPN's panel of 50 experts, reporters and analysts unveiled the best players at every defensive position and special teams.
Fantasy Football 2022: Breaking Down Mock Draft, Bold Picks and Strategy
Never go into a fantasy football draft blind, having not done any preseason research or mocks to help prepare you for the event that is about to unfold. Managers who do that are less likely to have success during the upcoming season. With fantasy football time just around the corner,...
Aaron Rodgers Says Ayahuasca Psychedelic Helped Him Win Back-to-Back NFL MVP Awards
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suggested Wednesday that the use of a psychedelic drug helped him win back-to-back NFL MVP awards in 2020 and 2021. Appearing on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast (h/t Jace Evans of USA Today), Rodgers described using ayahuasca for the first time in South America and explained how he believes the psychedelic helped him:
Cardinals' Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Arrested, Charged with Criminal Speeding
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was arrested on Wednesday on criminal speeding charges. Per KTAR News 92.3 FM and ArizonaSports.com, the Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said Brown's arrest took place at 7:05 a.m. local time when he was heading southbound on Loop 101 driving in an HOV lane.
Former ESPN Fantasy Football Analyst Matthew Berry Joins NBC on Multiyear Contract
Fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry has signed a multiyear deal with NBC Sports after leaving ESPN. Berry will be used in a variety of roles, most notably joining Football Night in America Sunday's on NBC ahead of Sunday Night Football. He will also be on screen for a weekly pregame show on Sunday mornings and will have a daily hourlong show during weekdays on Peacock.
Cooper Kupp 'Respectfully' Disagrees with Justin Jefferson Ranking Himself Better
Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp isn't accepting the notion that Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings is the best wide receiver in the NFL. According to NFL.com's Grant Gordon, Jefferson was asked recently to name the league's top wideout, and while he mentioned Kupp, he ultimately went with himself, saying, "Coop is good, but I'll say he's behind me."
Saints Rumors: Kiko Alonso Agrees to Contract, Hasn't Played Since 2019
The New Orleans Saints are reportedly expected to sign linebacker Kiko Alonso after he worked out at team facilities Thursday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Saints plan to "take a shot" on the veteran linebacker despite Alonso having not played a down since the 2019 season. Alonso suffered...
Steelers' Diontae Johnson Says It Was a 'Relief' to Sign 2-Year, $36.7M Contract
Diontae Johnson is happy to be with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the next few years. The wide receiver said it was a "relief" to come to terms on a contract agreement Wednesday, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. The comments came after NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Johnson and the Steelers agreed on a two-year, $36.71 million contract extension that will allow him to become a free agent after the 2024 season.
Report: Matthew Stafford's Elbow Injury Described as Tendonitis; Rams Not Concerned
Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford is experiencing "bad tendonitis" in his right elbow, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport added the Rams don't believe at this time this will be a long-term concern:. The 2014 Pro Bowler proved to be the missing piece of the puzzle as the...
Tony Buzbee: Deshaun Watson's 6-Game Suspension 'Isn't Even a Slap on the Wrist'
Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the women who made sexual assault and misconduct allegations against Deshaun Watson, criticized the six-game suspension handed down to the Cleveland Browns quarterback. "Six games isn't even a slap on the wrist," Buzbee told reporters at a press conference Thursday. "It's a kiss on the...
Report: NBC Pitching Big Ten As the 'NFL' of CFB in TV Rights Contract Talks
NBC is competing with a number of other broadcasting companies for the Big Ten's television rights, and it appears the network has a specific plan to make the conference the pinnacle of college football. NBC intends to turn the Big Ten into "the NFL of college football conferences," according to...
Why Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott is Most Overlooked RB1 Value in 2022 Fantasy Football
Ezekiel Elliott might be overpaid and will never lead the league in efficiency, but he's a perfectly viable RB1 for fantasy football. There are plenty of reasons that Elliott has been on the bad end of some slander within fantasy football. For one, Elliott's role in the offense has kept Tony Pollard from getting a bigger role despite better efficiency numbers since coming to Dallas.
B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Heisman Picks
The most prestigious award in sports is both magnificent and mysterious. And the process to determine a Heisman winner remains remarkably imperfect. There are too many voters. There is too much weight put on quarterbacks. Certain players from certain programs are essentially removed from consideration before the season begins because of the logo on their helmets.
Nick Saban: Alabama's 2021 Season Was 'Rebuilding Year' Despite CFP Title Appearance
Alabama's football program is so dominant under Nick Saban that it reached the College Football Playoff national championship game in a self-described "rebuilding year." The head coach called the 2021 campaign as much during an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning (h/t Brad Crawford of 247Sports):. "Last year,...
Lions' Dan Campbell and T.J. Hockenson team up for wholesome moment with young fan
Head coach Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions have a ton of buzz heading into this season. Sure, the Lions only won three games in Campbell's inaugural campaign in Detroit and first ever season as a head coach, but his team fought hard and there's little doubting the fact that he's an incredible motivator and leader.
