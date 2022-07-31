ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

One killed in motorcycle vs. vehicle crash, 3 injured on Wesconnett Blvd.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 5 days ago
Wesconnett Crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: 7/31/2022 6:18 a.m.

Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on State Road 134 at a high speed approaching Wesconnett Boulevard while a sedan was preparing to turn left from State Road 134 Westbound onto Wesconnett Boulevard Southbound.

Reports state that when the sedan turned left, entering the motorcycle’s lane, the front of the motorcycle struck the right rear side of the sedan. This crash caused the sedan to rotate one-hundred and eighty degrees and the motorcycle to overturned completely.

The motorcycle came to final rest within the intersection just west of the sedan; but the rider of the motorcycle was thrown off and came to final rest west of the intersection within the eastbound lanes of State Road 134.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased.

Original Story: 7/30/2022

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department have reported a fatal traffic accident involving a car vs a motorcycle.

Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed one juvenile is deceased at the scene.

FHP reports the Juvenile was on an electric scooter and the rider fell from the vehicle.

Three other occupants have been transported to a local hospital.

The scene has been cleared and troopers are currently working this crash as a delayed fatality.

All eastbound and westbound lanes are currently blocked due to Police Activity.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.

