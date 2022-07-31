ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royals send Whit Merrifield to Blue Jays for 2 players

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Whit Merrifield said last month he might be willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if it meant playing for a team in contention, even though he had refused to get the shot while playing for the last-place Kansas City Royals. He'll have to make...
