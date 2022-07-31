www.sfgate.com
Related
Double dose of brutal news for SF Giants as Juan Soto heads to Padres
The disgraceful teardown in Washington is complete.
SFGate
Royals send Whit Merrifield to Blue Jays for 2 players
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Whit Merrifield said last month he might be willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if it meant playing for a team in contention, even though he had refused to get the shot while playing for the last-place Kansas City Royals. He'll have to make...
SF Giants' baffling trade deadline left them in a purgatory far worse than the alternative
What, exactly, are the San Francisco Giants doing?
Comments / 0