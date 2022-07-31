Read full article on original website
Wintry conditions cause crashes, spinouts on some Chicago area roads
CHICAGO — A wintry mix Friday caused messy, hazardous travel conditions in some parts of the Chicago area. Scattered bursts of snowfall created slippery and icy conditions on the roads in Northwest Indiana, the south side of Chicago and the southern suburbs. Multiple crashes were reported on area roads,...
Random Hawlight: Tyler Vasey rushes to history at Prairie Ridge High School
On this edition of "Random Hawlight" on WGN News Now, Larry Hawley has more on the Prairie Ridge High School quarterback Tyler Vasey's record-breaking quarterfinal game and 2022 season as a whole for the Wolves in this edition of the segment on WGN News Now.
Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn not running for office in 2023, will focus on community organizing
The 74-year-old says he will not run for Chicago Mayor.
