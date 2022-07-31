ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Megabucks Plus’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the “Megabucks Plus” game were:

01-03-04-30-38, Megaball: 3

(one, three, four, thirty, thirty-eight; Megaball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $1,575,000

