Maryland State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

8-7-3-1

(eight, seven, three, one)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

