Little Rock, AR

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Arkansas Lottery’s “Cash 4 Evening” game were:

8-3-2-1

(eight, three, two, one)

