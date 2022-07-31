ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Rolling Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Ohio Lottery’s “Rolling Cash 5” game were:

06-07-08-12-21

(six, seven, eight, twelve, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

