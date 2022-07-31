Wenyi Ding introduces drama to what was unfolding as a rout, but hangs on to become first Chinese male to win a USGA championship

www.golfdigest.com
Why Tiger Woods Taking $800 Million to Join LIV Golf Could Help the PGA Tour
In the past year, no professional athlete in the world has raked in more cash than Phil Mickelson, who banked $138 million to edge out Lionel Messi ($130 million) as the highest-paid athlete in 2022 thus far, according to Forbes. Mickelson, who has six majors and 45 PGA Tour wins...
Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Wild Tiger Woods Offer News
The LIV Tour has taken golf by storm this year. The organization has taken some of the PGA Tour's best golfers and it's led to some rifts among some of the players and fans. Tiger Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, was offered between $700-$800 million to join LIV Golf.
Why Greg Norman rejected John Daly after the 2-time major champ ‘begged Greg to join LIV’
In theory, John Daly would be a perfect fit to join LIV Golf. Although his game has obviously been on the decline, the 56-year-old is still a fan-favorite who many golf fans love to watch play. That fact was evident in his win at the PNC Championship early this season alongside his son “Little John.”
'These suspended players have walked away from the Tour and now want back in': Jay Monahan sends memo to PGA Tour players after LIV Golf Series lawsuit
On Wednesday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal reported that 11 LIV Golf Series members, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, have filed lawsuits against the PGA Tour in response to suspensions they received after making the move to the Saudi-backed circuit. Not long after, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan sent...
‘We just won’t play’ – Major champ says PGA Tour pros could strike if LIV ban is overturned
There’s a potential legal battle looming with players who’ve been suspended by the PGA Tour expected to challenge their suspension in court. On Wednesday, former major champ and current Presidents Cup captain David Love III was asked by Sky Sports what he and his fellow PGA Tour players would do if they were asked to play alongside LIV players if they get their suspensions overturned.
From khaki shorts to pleated skorts, the evolution of women's golf fashion
From bermuda shorts to pleated tennis-looking skorts, women’s golf fashion has blossomed into a trendy style over the years. Most girls getting into the sport 10+ years ago struggled with feeling feminine on the golf course. For many women, golf was not appealing from a fashion standpoint alone. The...
No LIV, no problem: Patrick Reed to tee it up in Asian Tour events
With no LIV Golf events on the schedule for the month of August and his pending suspension from the PGA Tour withholding him from the FedEx Cup playoffs, Patrick Reed is taking his talents to Asia. The Asian Tour announced Reed will play in two events this month: the International...
Tiger Woods announces new TGR JR Invitational presented by TaylorMade, which will debut in October
A new event is bound for the junior golf schedule this fall, and it’s one that players will have circled. Tiger Woods announced the inaugural TGR JR Invitational presented by TaylorMade will debut October 8-10 at The Hay and The Links at Spanish Bay in Pebble Beach, California. Sixty...
Botswana teen Letsile Tebogo draws Usain Bolt comparisons after showboating sprint
Teenager Letsile Tebogo has attracted comparisons to Usain Bolt after showboating his way to the under-20 100 metres world title in a record time with a scorching run in Colombia on Tuesday. The 19-year-old Botswanan clocked 9.91 seconds to improve the junior world record of 9.94 he set in the...
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau lead group of 11 LIV golfers suing PGA Tour for antitrust practices
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other LIV Golf players filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the matter. In a 105-page complaint, the players are challenging their suspensions by the tour for defecting to the Saudi-backed circuit....
Tony Finau’s fun golf ball strategy, Luke Donald’s dagger at Henrik Stenson and the PGA Tour’s lovable new member
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we hope whoever won the Mega Millions jackpot is a golfer. Unfortunately, it wasn’t me who won the $1.33 billion, but good lord, that could pay for a lot of amazing golf trips. And with the mystery person in Illinois, they’re just a drive away from Sand Valley. Although, they’re probably not driving anywhere ever again. Heck, they could just buy Sand Valley and live there permanently. Or they could just start their own professional golf league! Anyway, must be nice. And if the winner happens to be reading this, give me a call. I’d be happy to help you spend some of that LIV-level cash. In the meantime, here’s what else has us dreaming talking.
How to watch the 2022 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club
The final event of the PGA Tour regular season is here with the upcoming Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. After a wild six-man playoff in 2021, defending champ Kevin Kisner returns to Greensboro, N.C., for a topsy-turvy season-ender that will include some FedEx Cup Playoffs jockeying. Will Zalatoris is...
5 players we're watching at the AIG Women's British Open at Muirfield
For the first time in history, the AIG Women’s British Open is being held at Muirfield in Scotland. Not only is the field competing at an iconic venue, they’re also competing for the highest purse ever in an AIG Women’s British Open: $6.8 million, $1 million higher than it was in 2021. This year’s major winners have included Jennifer Kupcho at the Chevron Championship, followed by Minjee Lee at the U.S. Women’s Open. In Gee Chun held on at Congressional to win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, and Brooke Henderson did the same to take home the trophy at the Evian Championship. In the final major of 2022, we have our eyes on these five players.
Here's what it's like to be the first woman from your country to win an LPGA title
It was always going to be a big deal personally for Leona Maguire to become the first Irishwoman to win an LPGA Tour event, the 27-year-old accomplishing the feat after four years as a professional at the LPGA Drive On Championship in February. And a big deal for her country, too; in the wake of her win, Maguire—among the players considered a favorite at this week’s AIG Women’s British Open—got a social-media shoutout from none other than the country’s president, Michael Higgins.
Kiva Dunes Golf Course
Currently ranked among our top 10 best courses in Alabama, Kiva Dunes was designed by 1976 U.S. Open champion Jerry Pate. Perched on the exposed Fort Morgan Peninsula in Gulf Shores, this links-style course has an ever-present wind, numerous deep-faced bunkers and undulating greens. This longtime Q-school host lost many trees in a storm a few years back, which has only enhanced its links qualities.
When did Bryson DeChambeau know he was going to LIV Golf? Lawsuit raises question
In mid-February, as speculation ran rampant about which PGA Tour players might be bound for the new Saudi-backed league, reports emerged that Bryson DeChambeau had been offered a nine-figure deal to jump ship. The No Laying Up podcast revealed that he had told fellow players that he was leaving the tour in January and again in February. DeChambeau denied that on social media on Feb. 14, calling the reports "inaccurate." A week later, after the Fire Pit Collective released its story on Phil Mickelson in which he called the Saudis "scary mother******s," DeChambeau released another statement signaling his intent to stay on the PGA Tour...with a caveat:
We tried the recovery-boosting slides that Tiger Woods was spotted wearing
In June, a photo circulated showing Tiger Woods’ injured right leg without a compression sleeve. The picture, which shows Tiger posing with a fan in Florida, is a glimpse into the severity of the damage sustained in his near-fatal single-car accident in February 2021. For most, Woods’ severely damaged right calf is the most intriguing part of the photo. But his footwear of choice also begs a double take: Woods is wearing a pair of Oofos, a casual shoe brand that runners swear by for additional foot support and a boosted recovery process.
The most impressive USGA winning streak you didn’t know about comes to an end in Alaska
Twenty. That’s how many consecutive matches Lara Tennant had won in the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur, dating back to 2018. As the USGA celebrated playing a championship in Alaska for the first time this week (knocking off its 50th state), the 55-year-old from Portland, Ore., was trying to make her own history. Just one woman had ever won a USGA championship four straight times—Carol Semple Thompson doing it in the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur from 1999-2002. After taking her first two matches this week at Anchorage Golf Course, Tennant was hoping to join her.
