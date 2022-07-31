Travis County officials responded to a 2-story structure fire in Manor

cbsaustin.com
Fire crews working 1.17-acre brush fire in east Travis County near Blake Manor Road
MANOR, Texas — Firefighters are working a 1.17-acre brush fire that sparked Thursday afternoon in east Travis County near Manor. A tweet was posted around 1:57 p.m. by Travis County ESD 12 saying the brush fire is located at 17211 Blake Manor Road about two miles off of the road in heavy brush.
UT police investigate possible arson at Bastrop County university facility
The University of Texas Police Department is investigating a possible arson that took place at one of its facilities.
Hermosa Fire near Wimberley spreads to 60 acres and forces mandatory evacuations
WIMBERLY, Texas — Mandatory evacuations were ordered in Hays County on Thursday because of a wildfire that is threatening at least 14 homes. The Hermosa Fire is located seven miles outside of Wimberley and firefighters say it’s hard to fight because of the steep and rocky terrain. As of Thursday night, the wildfire had charred 60 acres and was 10% contained.
Evacuations underway in parts of Hays County as crews fight wildfire
HAYS COUNTY, Texas – Evacuations are underway while an active wildfire burns in the River Mountain Ranch area in Hays County, according to Wimberley Fire Rescue. The wildfire area is between Bluffview Drive and the Blanco River. Officials said it’s off FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road.
Mandatory evacuations for Bluffview Drive due to 60-acre Hermosa Fire, 10% contained
WIMBERLEY, Texas — THURSDAY UPDATE:. Mandatory evacuations are now in place for all homes on Bluffview Drive after the Hermosa Fire grew to 60 acres and is now 10 percent contained, according to Texas A&M Forest Service. Previously, the evacuations only applied to the homes in the 500-700 blocks.
Three homes, RV burned down in Smoke Rider Fire
The Smoke Rider Fire has burned over 800 acres in Blanco County near the Hays County line.
San Gabriel Fire burns 445 acres in Williamson County
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Fire officials have released the final details on the San Gabriel Fire that burned for five days in Williamson County in late July. The fire burned a total of 445 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. An investigation by Williamson County ESD No. 4...
Multiple homes evacuated due to wildland fire in Wimberley
The fire is in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River off of FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road.
Scene no longer active after Austin SWAT responds to business in north Austin
The Austin SWAT team is responding to north Austin Thursday morning after reports that a person, who may be armed, is refusing to cooperate with officers.
APD investigating suspicious death at southeast Austin apartment complex
Austin Police are investigating a suspicious death in southeast Austin Thursday.
City staff release Barton Springs pool test findings for toxins after dog dies
Samples taken from the Barton Springs pool Aug. 1 did not detect toxins associated with harmful algae, but an earlier sample did, according to the City of Austin’s Watershed Protection Department.
BODY DISCOVERED IN LA GRANGE IDENTIFIED AS WOMAN REPORTED MISSING LAST WEEK
La Grange police have identified the body of a woman found dead over the weekend at the city’s sewer plant. Police say the body of 34-year-old Brittany Low was discovered by a city worker Sunday morning on West Lowerline Street. Low was reported missing to police on Friday, July...
Man arrested after SWAT situation on North Lamar Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been arrested following a SWAT situation on North Lamar Boulevard Thursday morning. The Austin Police Department said it received 911 calls at around 8:10 a.m. about a man with a weapon hitting people inside a McDonalds located at 9422 N. Lamar Blvd., near Rundberg Lane. Officers headed to the scene minutes later to find an injured victim and the suspect.
APD looking for woman missing from North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a North Austin woman who's been missing since Wednesday night. 65-year-old Natividad Gonzalez Castillo was last seen walking near her home in the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive around 7 p.m. August 3. APD says...
Crews fighting several fires in Central Texas
Crews are fighting several fires in KXAN's viewing area including in Travis and Blanco Counties. Here's what we know about those fires.
Man killed in apparent shooting at SE Austin apartment complex
Police say a man was killed Thursday morning in an apparent shooting at an apartment complex in Southeast Austin. It happened at the Douglas Landing apartment complex located near the intersection of East Oltorf and Douglas streets. The Austin Police Department says 9-1-1 received multiple calls at around 9:20 a.m....
VIDEO: Police Seek Driver Who Struck Two People and Drove Off in Austin, TX
Disturbing news coming out of Austin, Texas regarding a hit-and-run incident that took place in downtown Austin a few minutes before midnight on Saturday, July 17. Security cameras watching the intersection of Lavaca Street and W. Cesar Chavez Street caught a vehicle making a turn and striking a couple who were crossing. The vehicle then drove off, leaving Austin Police Department to search for the driver.
APD: Man arrested after injuring scooter rider, leaving scene in central Austin
A man was arrested Saturday for intoxication assault and failure to stop and render aid after he admitted to hitting a person riding a scooter with his vehicle.
Fire departments battling brush fires in Hill Country
UPDATE: Blanco County Emergency Management said forward progression of the Smoke Rider fire was stopped late Tuesday night. Multiple task forces with firefighters from Blanco, Hays and Travis Counties are currently on scene, as well as dozers and ground crews from the Texas A&M Forest Service. The containment line is progressing well, Blanco County Emergency Management said.
