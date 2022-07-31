Travis County officials responded to a 2-story structure fire in Manor

WIMBERLY, Texas — Mandatory evacuations were ordered in Hays County on Thursday because of a wildfire that is threatening at least 14 homes. The Hermosa Fire is located seven miles outside of Wimberley and firefighters say it’s hard to fight because of the steep and rocky terrain. As of Thursday night, the wildfire had charred 60 acres and was 10% contained.

