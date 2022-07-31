Devin Haney, George Kambosos Rematch Planned For October

defpen.com
Kehlani Kicks Off Tour With Launch Of ‘Blue Water Road’ Merch
Kehlani kicked off the Blue Water Road tour in Raleigh, North Carolina with the help of Rico Nasty and Destin Conrad. In celebration of the tour’s launch, the California native debuted new Blue Water Road merchandise. Whether it’s a deep-water blue hoodie or a trucker hat featuring unique, album-inspired designs, fans can grab a number of different items that fit their own personal style. Ranging from $30 up to $85, all items from the exclusive launch are currently available via the Blue Water Road merch website.
BLXST Earns First Platinum Plaque For ‘Chosen’
BLXST continues his ascent in the world of music by earning his first platinum plaque for his 2020 hit, “Chosen” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga. The 2020 hit reached the top of the Rhythmic and Urban radio charts and rose to the 21st spot on Top 40 radio. Ultimately, it hit #51 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #1 on the Billboard Rap Airplay chart. BLXST’s “Chosen” has also achieved success overseas. The single generated more than 450 million streams globally and earned certifications in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the U.K.
