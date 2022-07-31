Devin Haney, George Kambosos Rematch Planned For October

BLXST continues his ascent in the world of music by earning his first platinum plaque for his 2020 hit, “Chosen” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga. The 2020 hit reached the top of the Rhythmic and Urban radio charts and rose to the 21st spot on Top 40 radio. Ultimately, it hit #51 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #1 on the Billboard Rap Airplay chart. BLXST’s “Chosen” has also achieved success overseas. The single generated more than 450 million streams globally and earned certifications in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the U.K.

MUSIC ・ 21 HOURS AGO