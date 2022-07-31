ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Police arrest man suspected of murdering 2 men near Valley hotel

By KTAR.COM
KTAR News
KTAR News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ktar.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Chandler police arrest suspect in shooting that took place outside mall

PHOENIX — A 19-year-old man was arrested and faces multiple felony charges in relation to a shooting at Chandler Fashion Mall on Monday night, authorities said. Nathaniel Anthony Vensor on Tuesday morning was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges including armed robbery and aggravated assault stemming from the shooting, the Chandler Police Department said in a press release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KTAR.com

Police investigate shooting that occurred outside Chandler Fashion Mall

PHOENIX — Police were investigating a shooting that took place outside Chandler Fashion Mall on Monday night, authorities said. The incident at the mall near Chandler Boulevard and the Loop 101 was not an active shooter incident and no victims were found, the Chandler Police Department said in an email.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Loop 303 reopens after deadly crash in Surprise

PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say they are investigating a deadly crash that happened in the Northwest Valley. The incident reportedly happened in Surprise, near Loop 303 and Bell Road. According to DPS officials, two cars were involved in the crash. "There were reports of...
SURPRISE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Violent Crime
AZFamily

Shooter claims self-defense after deadly shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead and another person was detained after a shooting broke out in a north Phoenix neighborhood late Monday night. Officers say it happened around 9:15 p.m. near 17th Avenue and Angela Drive, just north of Bell Road. Authorities arrived and found...
KTAR.com

Phoenix police arrest woman after collision kills 1 person, injures 2 others

PHOENIX — A woman was arrested early Sunday after a collision killed one person and injured two others, authorities said. Jaimie Renee Arce, 33, was booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office after displaying signs and symptoms consistent with impairment following the crash that occurred around 2:30 a.m. near 51st Avenue and Union Hills Drive, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Pedestrian Crash near 57th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]

The incident happened on July 23rd, at around 10:00 p.m., near 57th Avenue and Thomas Road. According to Phoenix police, a pedestrian was fatally struck in the evening, and the vehicle’s driver failed to stop and render aid. Instead, the driver fled the scene and police are now looking for him.
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

5 Injured in Car Accident near Alma School Road [Chandler, AZ]

On July 24th, police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a minivan and a car. Furthermore, reports say that at least five people sustained injuries from the accident. Moreover, two adults and two children were reported to have suffered serious injuries. Paramedics transported all involved victims to a nearby hospital for further treatment.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Police investigating shooting at Chandler Mall; no victims located

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler Police officials say they are investigating a shooting incident at Chandler Fashion Center, also known as Chandler Mall, on Aug. 1. Sierra Thomas, who was at the mall at the time of the incident, described what happened as shoppers ran away. "We're coming down the escalators,...
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR News

KTAR News

Phoenix, AZ
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.

 https://ktar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy