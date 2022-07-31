Police arrest man suspected of murdering 2 men near Valley hotel

ktar.com
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Arizona-based Microchip Technology Surges on Higher Revenue and ProfitsMark HakeChandler, AZ
Peoria police seek help identifying suspect who allegedly stole vehicle with tow truck
PHOENIX — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle with a tow truck last week. The alleged theft occurred near Beardsley Road and 91st Avenue on Friday around 3 a.m., the Peoria Police Department said in a press release on Wednesday.
70-Year-Old Woman Dead, 3 People Injured After Fatal Accident In Surprise (Surprise, AZ)
Officials from the Department of Public Safety report that a fatal motor vehicle accident occurred on Wednesday night on the Northbound Loop 303 near Bell Road approaching Grand Avenue.
Crazy Video Shows Truck Being Stolen, Towed From Arizona Driveway
The incident was all caught on security cam.
Chandler police arrest suspect in shooting that took place outside mall
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old man was arrested and faces multiple felony charges in relation to a shooting at Chandler Fashion Mall on Monday night, authorities said. Nathaniel Anthony Vensor on Tuesday morning was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges including armed robbery and aggravated assault stemming from the shooting, the Chandler Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Update: Deputies locate family of young boy found alone in Laveen
LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve located the family of a young boy who was found in Laveen Wednesday, and that they have been reunited. Earlier, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help in locating the parents or guardians of...
12news.com
Body camera footage released in Phoenix police shooting
Phoenix police released body camera footage on Wednesday from a police shooting in west Phoenix. The man later died from his injuries at the hospital.
Police investigate shooting that occurred outside Chandler Fashion Mall
PHOENIX — Police were investigating a shooting that took place outside Chandler Fashion Mall on Monday night, authorities said. The incident at the mall near Chandler Boulevard and the Loop 101 was not an active shooter incident and no victims were found, the Chandler Police Department said in an email.
fox10phoenix.com
Loop 303 reopens after deadly crash in Surprise
PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say they are investigating a deadly crash that happened in the Northwest Valley. The incident reportedly happened in Surprise, near Loop 303 and Bell Road. According to DPS officials, two cars were involved in the crash. "There were reports of...
Man dead after shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road
One person has died after a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road Monday evening. Police were investigating a scene around a vehicle.
Phoenix Police release video of officer fatally shooting man at mental health facility
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department on Tuesday released video of an officer who fatally shot a 22-year-old man armed with a knife at a mental health facility last month. Video (WARNING: Graphic content) shows two officers approach the home near 111th Avenue and Camelback Road around 10 a.m. on July 19 and make contact with Matthew Begay.
AZFamily
Shooter claims self-defense after deadly shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead and another person was detained after a shooting broke out in a north Phoenix neighborhood late Monday night. Officers say it happened around 9:15 p.m. near 17th Avenue and Angela Drive, just north of Bell Road. Authorities arrived and found...
Phoenix police arrest woman after collision kills 1 person, injures 2 others
PHOENIX — A woman was arrested early Sunday after a collision killed one person and injured two others, authorities said. Jaimie Renee Arce, 33, was booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office after displaying signs and symptoms consistent with impairment following the crash that occurred around 2:30 a.m. near 51st Avenue and Union Hills Drive, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Pedestrian Crash near 57th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
The incident happened on July 23rd, at around 10:00 p.m., near 57th Avenue and Thomas Road. According to Phoenix police, a pedestrian was fatally struck in the evening, and the vehicle’s driver failed to stop and render aid. Instead, the driver fled the scene and police are now looking for him.
35-Year-Old Mario Galvan Charged For Causing A Crash in Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
A man faces manslaughter charges after police say he slammed into a metal pole in Mesa on Sunday, killing his wife in the passenger seat. Mesa Police identified the man as 35-year-old Mario Galvan [..]
2 People Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
2 people were injured in a motor vehicle accident that took place on Monday afternoon. The incident is reported to have involved a collision between a passenger vehicle and the Valley Metro light rail.
L.A. Weekly
5 Injured in Car Accident near Alma School Road [Chandler, AZ]
On July 24th, police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a minivan and a car. Furthermore, reports say that at least five people sustained injuries from the accident. Moreover, two adults and two children were reported to have suffered serious injuries. Paramedics transported all involved victims to a nearby hospital for further treatment.
Arizona Woman Arrested For Allegedly Dumping Boiling Water On Her Dad
She was taking care of her father at a home in Phoenix.
L.A. Weekly
Fatal Semi-Truck Accident on Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 [Phoenix, AZ]
PHOENIX, AZ (August 3, 2022) – Early Monday morning, police responded to a semi-truck accident on Interstate 10 that left one victim dead. The incident happened around 6:15 a.m., near Interstate 17 on July 15th. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple calls in the area. For...
AZFamily
FBI, police investigating after Phoenix woman stabbed at Wild Horse Pass casino parking lot
GILA RIVER RESERVATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is hospitalized after being stabbed in the parking lot of an East Valley casino, and the FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect. On Saturday around 7:30 p.m., the FBI says a 31-year-old Phoenix woman...
fox10phoenix.com
Police investigating shooting at Chandler Mall; no victims located
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler Police officials say they are investigating a shooting incident at Chandler Fashion Center, also known as Chandler Mall, on Aug. 1. Sierra Thomas, who was at the mall at the time of the incident, described what happened as shoppers ran away. "We're coming down the escalators,...
