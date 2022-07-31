Bill to bar those convicted of domestic violence from holding state office gains support

www.nbcrightnow.com
Whatcom County important battleground in fight for Washington Legislature
(The Center Square) – A rule of thumb used by political handicappers is that if an incumbent can get over 50% of the vote in the primary, that candidate can probably win the general election. By that standard, early returns indicate that none of the incumbents in Washington’s 42nd Legislative District are safe.
Gov. Inslee orders flags to half-staff
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee has ordered all state and U.S. flags at public institutions to half-staff through Friday, August 5. The order is in honor of Representative Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.), who died in a car accident on August 3.
Indiana Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
Indiana Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash. Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski has been killed in a car accident in her northern Indiana District. That's according to a statement Wednesday from her office. Walorski, who served on the House Ways and Means Committee, was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012. She previously served three terms in the state’s legislature. Walorski, 58, was born in South Bend and lived near Elkhart, Indiana. She and her husband were previously missionaries in Romania, where they established a foundation that provided food and medical supplies to impoverished children. She worked as a television news reporter in South Bend before her turn to politics.
State MMIWP Task Force releases first report
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People (MMIWP) Task Force has issued its first report following its creation in the Attorney General’s Office. In the report, the 25 members of the task force give ten recommendations for addressing gaps in services and responses to violence against Indigenous people.
Oregon State Patrol Stops "Cars"
OREGON.- An Oregon State Patrol Trooper received a complaint Thursday morning regarding two cars racing and cutting each other off. The description of the cars made them easy to find. One was "Lightning McQueen" and the other "Dinoco" from the film Cars. The Trooper pulled "Lightning McQueen" over for following...
When should the Lewis and Clark Bridge close for repairs? Answer in this survey.
The Washington State Department of Transportation opened a public survey for drivers who cross the Lewis and Clark Bridge to help shape the construction timeline when it closes for repairs next year. The state will be closing the bridge to regular traffic for up to six days to replace expansion...
Semi Overturns, Spills Beans, Highway Now Reopen
PROSSER, Wash.- UPDATE: 10:30 a.m. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, only one minor injury resulted from the accident. No one was transported to the hospital. SR 221 is open again, but expect delays if travelling in the area, as road crews are alternating lanes of traffic through...
Weather Forecast for Wednesday August 3
Highs near triple digits again today with similar breezy conditions this afternoon. Winds will be steady between 5-15 mph with gusts over 20 mph, strongest in the Kittitas and Yakima Valleys as well as the Columbia River Gorge. The Vantage fire does not look to be impacting air quality in...
Clear and Windy Tonight....Thunderstorms in Eastern Oregon
Tonight, clear with breezy to gusty winds in some areas. Winds 15-25 mph and gusts 30-40 mph mainly in the Kittitas Valley. Overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. There is also a strong potential for scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning tonight in North East Oregon near La Grande and Central Mountains of Oregon Southern Blues and Strawberry Mountains-Central Blue Mountains, timing looks to be after 5 PM.
