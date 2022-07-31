ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Mifflin, PA

Emergency crews in West Mifflin rescue person from vehicle after crash

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I9Bth_0gz95yNG00
Emergency crews in West Mifflin removed a person from a car accident that left two vehicles with severe damage.

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Emergency crews in West Mifflin removed a person from a car after an accident that left two vehicles severely damaged.

The Skyview Volunteer Fire Company said the vehicles were mostly damaged in the front and appeared to have collided with the center median of Lebanon Church Road.

Firefighters had to use a tool to get one driver out of their vehicle.

First responders said the drivers were treated for minor injuries.

Crews worked for multiple hours to remove debris from the road. PennDOT is expected to repair the median.

