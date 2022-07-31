Camp Pendleton issues Noise Advisory ahead of explosives training

SAN DIEGO – Camp Pendleton officials issued a Noise Advisory Saturday ahead of explosives training in North County.

Beginning August 1, Marines on the base will be testing live fire mortars and live fire artillery in the Whiskey/Zulu Impact Area.

The Whiskey Impact Area is located roughly seven miles from Fallbrook and nine miles from Oceanside and the Zulu Impact Area is five miles from Fallbrook and six miles from Oceanside.

“Depending on atmospheric conditions, the sound of the explosions may be amplified and heard up to 50 miles away,” Camp Pendleton officials said in a statement .

To find a map of the impact zone, click HERE .

Anyone with questions about the noise advisory is encouraged to contact the Camp Pendleton Range Operations Division Office at 760-725-0357. The office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.