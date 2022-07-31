Logan Paul Remains Undefeated In WWE, Hits Frog Splash Through Announce Table At WWE SummerSlam

www.fightful.com
Related
Toni Storm Appears On Fitness Gurls Cover, Effy Names His Favorite Jon Moxley Movie | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, August 2, 2022. - AEW's Toni Storm is the cover girl of the latest Fitness Gurls magazine:. - Effy, who is set to challenge for Moxley's GCW World Title in two weeks, has revealed that he believes his opponent has made a perfect movie before:
Shinsuke Nakamura Says He Will Be Resurrected After Being 'Killed'
Shinsuke Nakamura vows to return. "Half of Nakamura" was found in the WWE Performance Center with Bayley coming to the rescure to resuscitate him. Nakamura took to social media to say someone "killed" him, but he will be resurrected. Nakamura last wrestled on the July 22 epsidoe of WWE SmackDown,...
Conor McGregor Lands Leading Role In 'Road House' Remake
Former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor is taking his talents to the big screen. On Wednesday, it was reported by Deadline's Justin Kroll that McGregor will make his acting debut alongside former Oscar nominee, Jake Gyllenhaal, in a remake of the classic 1989 Patrick Swayze-led action film "Road House." The movie will be released on Amazon's streaming service Prime Video and starts production this month in the Dominican Republic. The specifics of what character McGregor will be playing are unknown, but according to Kroll's report, the Irish star will be playing an original character and not himself in the film. McGregor's spokesperson, Karen Kessler, provided journalist Ariel Helwani with the following statement about the news.
CJ Perry Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Her 'WWE Is A Wrestling Company, You Should Know How To Bump'
CJ Perry recalled Vince McMahon being adamant that Lana start to wrestle. In 2015, Lana, after being absent from a contract signing between John Cena and Rusev, became one of the most popular characters on the program and the fans were clearly getting behind “The Ravishing Russian.” Shortly thereafter, Lana break away from Rusev and in the summer of 2015, Lana began to get in the ring as part of a storyline that also included Summer Rae and Dolph Ziggler.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cassie Lee And Shawn Spears Announce Pregnancy
Congratulations are in order for Cassie Lee and Shawn Spears. The couple announced that Cassie is expecting her first child with Spears. They posted a video on Instagram where Spears learns of Cassie's pregnancy via a diaper in a gift box and then various clips and images in the proceeding weeks.
UFC Fighter Sam Alvey: I Want So Desprately To Be In WWE, I Love That Sport
UFC fighter Sam Alvey believes he may be at the end of his run with the MMA juggernaut and, if that's true, more than anything, he wants to transition into being a WWE Superstar. Sam Alvey has an MMA record of 33-17-1 and as he gets ready to take on...
UFC・
Orange Cassidy: AEW Is Moving Wrestling Forward, Britt Baker Calls It 'Very Progressive'
Orange Cassidy and Britt Baker believe that All Elite Wrestling is moving wrestling forward. Since its launch in 2019, AEW has been a buzzworthy promotion, and it has continued to evolve by adding a number of top-level stars. This ongoing growth has helped AEW establish its place as a legitimate competitor in the wrestling landscape.
Butch Describes Backstage Atmosphere At WWE SmackDown Day Of Vince McMahon Retirement Announcement
On July 22, Vince McMahon announced he would be retiring as CEO of WWE. The news came around 4 p.m. ET with SmackDown set to go live at 8 p.m. ET. Butch was backstage at SmackDown described the atmosphere to Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy. "To be honest, up till...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Logan Paul: WWE Is A Well-Organized Machine, I've Never Felt More Accepted As An Employee
Logan Paul first teamed up with WWE going into WrestleMania 37 when he was part of the storyline between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. One year later at WrestleMania 38, Paul made his in-ring debut, teaming with The Miz to take on The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik Mysterio). Paul made his singles debut at WWE SummerSlam when he faced The Miz.
Ciampa On WWE US Title Match: All I Need Is An Opportunity, And That Comes Next Week
Ciampa is prepared to capitalize on the opportunity he has been waiting for. On the August 1 episode of WWE Raw, Ciampa defeated AJ Styles to earn a shot at the WWE United States Championship. Earlier in the show, both men won triple threat matches to advance to the singles bout, where the victor would receive a shot at the gold.
Rated R Superstar Is Back With A Vengeance, Women's Division Heats Up | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for August 1, 2022:. - The Rated R Superstar is back and he promises to kill his own creation in The Judgment Day. However, by the end of the night, The Judgment Day pulled one over on him and it was Dominik Mysterio being taken out on a stretcher after The Usos beat Dominik and Rey Mysterio.
Dakota Kai Says WWE SummerSlam Return Was Last Minute, Wanted To Work With Bayley For Years
At WWE SummerSlam, Bayley made her return from injury, and she wasn't alone. Bayley was flanked by IYO SKY (Io Shirai), who was also returning from injury, and Dakota Kai, who had been released in April. The group entered the ring and confronted WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, who was quickly joined by her SummerSlam opponent Becky Lynch by her side.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bobby Lashley On Dwight Howard Potentially Joining WWE: I'll Chop Him In Half
Wrestling fans got a big surprise at the WWE tryouts on during SummerSlam week when Dwight Howard showed up, introduced his new character, and cut multiple promos. After the tryouts, Howard said he saw WWE in his future and wanted to become a WWE legend. Bobby Lashley would welcome Howard...
Bryan Danielson Discusses Joining WWE Creative Team, Says He Loves Bruce Prichard
At the end of his tenure in WWE, Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan in WWE) had joined the creative team in a small capacity. Bryan admitted he didn't have a big say, he would just advocate for certain wrestlers, saying they are good and be on television. Speaking to Renee Paquette...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (8/2): PAC Defends All-Atlantic Title; The Acclaimed And More Compete
AEW Dark (8/2) - KC Rocker & Caleb Teninty vs. The Factory (Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto) - The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari & Slim J) vs. Logan Cruz & Tyshaun Price. - The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth) - AEW All...
Sarah Schreiber: Kevin Owens Is My Favorite Person To Work With On TV
Sarah Schreiber loves live television. As the head interviewer on WWE Raw, Sarah Schreiber gets more opportunities to be on live television than almost anybody else on the show. In a new interview with Fightful, Schreiber talked about doing more on TV and how she respects the performers more than anyone else.
Daniel Garcia: I've Been The MVP Of AEW Over The Past Year
Daniel Garcia picked up his first AEW victory on the August 10, 2021 episode of AEW Dark when he defeated Feugo Del Sol. Garcia had wrestled a handful of matches on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation prior to his match against Fuego, but that marked the first time his hand was raised.
Paul Heyman: Today's Recruits View WWE As An Option, Not An Obsession
Paul Heyman believes there's one critical difference between today's recruits and those who previously aimed to pursue greatness in the world of sports entertainment. Heyman, the former head of ECW, is renowned for his eye for talent, and he was on hand at the WWE tryout in Nashville ahead of WWE SummerSlam. This experience allowed him to meet the prospective superstars of tomorrow, and he learned a lot about them.
Derby City Street Fight! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 8/4/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for August 4, 2022. - PCO vs. Doc Gallows in a Derby City Street Fight. - Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Joe Doering and Deaner. - Brian Myers vs. Black Taurus for the Digital Media Championship. - Masha Slamovich...
Solo Sikoa Regains His Crown, 'Melo Don't Miss, Axiom's Heroic Feat | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for July 26. - Solo Sikoa is once again the king of the streets. Von Wagner previously got the drop on him and laid the fan-favorite out at a SmackDown taping. The two powerhouses clashed in a Falls Count Anywhere match on Tuesday, and Sikoa emerged victorious after he hit a frog splash through the broadcast table. In a WWE Digital Exclusive after the show, Sikoa stated that anyone who wants to step up can come and get it.
Fightful
12K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0