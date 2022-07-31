Stargazing at the Paul and Jane Meyer Observatory near Clifton

New designs for the riverwalk in downtown Waco would connect the Riverfront development, Baylor University’s future basketball arena and the Texas Ranger Museum. Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Tom Balk presented designs to the Waco City Council during its meeting Tuesday, along with Eric Johnston, a senior associate with the AECOM engineering firm serving as a consultant on the riverwalk and Riverfront projects. Johnston’s team worked with Walker Partners and OJB, a landscape architecture firm. The proposed three-phase project to rebuild from Franklin Avenue almost to the Baylor Law School building would cost more than $35 million, with construction on the first phase beginning in March 2024. It is the most recent in a series of development plans that will reshape portions of downtown Waco near the river into a “mixed use entertainment district,” with new restaurants, hotels, shopping and apartments anchored by Baylor University’s $213 million Foster Pavilion. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/new-waco-riverwalk-design-seeks-to-link-riverfront-development-foster-pavilion-ranger-museum/article_20d56c88-1386-11ed-a383-f7953cb7f6c9.html.

WACO, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO