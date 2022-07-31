Stargazing at the Paul and Jane Meyer Observatory near Clifton

wacotrib.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Related
WacoTrib.com
Watch now — New Waco riverwalk design presentation at Aug. 2, 2022 council meeting
New designs for the riverwalk in downtown Waco would connect the Riverfront development, Baylor University’s future basketball arena and the Texas Ranger Museum. Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Tom Balk presented designs to the Waco City Council during its meeting Tuesday, along with Eric Johnston, a senior associate with the AECOM engineering firm serving as a consultant on the riverwalk and Riverfront projects. Johnston’s team worked with Walker Partners and OJB, a landscape architecture firm. The proposed three-phase project to rebuild from Franklin Avenue almost to the Baylor Law School building would cost more than $35 million, with construction on the first phase beginning in March 2024. It is the most recent in a series of development plans that will reshape portions of downtown Waco near the river into a “mixed use entertainment district,” with new restaurants, hotels, shopping and apartments anchored by Baylor University’s $213 million Foster Pavilion. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/new-waco-riverwalk-design-seeks-to-link-riverfront-development-foster-pavilion-ranger-museum/article_20d56c88-1386-11ed-a383-f7953cb7f6c9.html.
WacoTrib.com
New Waco riverwalk design seeks to link Riverfront development, Foster Pavilion, Ranger museum
New designs for the riverwalk in downtown Waco would connect the Riverfront development, Baylor University’s future basketball arena and the Texas Ranger Museum. The proposed three-phase project to rebuild from Franklin Avenue almost to the Baylor Law School building would cost more than $35 million, with construction on the first phase beginning in March 2024. It is the most recent in a series of development plans that will reshape portions of downtown Waco near the river into a “mixed use entertainment district,” with new restaurants, hotels, shopping and apartments anchored by Baylor University’s $213 million Foster Pavilion.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for August 4
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (9) updates to this series since Updated 11 min ago.
WacoTrib.com
Three businesses move into remodeled building across 11th from Balcones Distilling
Zach Gerik sells crop insurance to farmers and ranchers, so he knows about risk taking. His gamble at 218 S. 11th St. has turned up aces, creating lease space where a roof collapsed and the facade badly needed a facelift. Gerik grew up farming near Aquilla, population 110, but later...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: NeighborWorks Waco to host Homebuyer Education Workshop
St. Paul United Church of Christ near Marlin is planning a trip to the Schulenburg area Oct. 4 to see the acclaimed painted churches built more than 100 years ago by Czech and German immigrants. The day trip, led by M&M Tours of Hewitt, will pick passengers up at St....
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Waco Transit offering free rides Saturday for tax-free weekend
Waco Transit System’s free fare day is Saturday, coinciding with the annual sales tax holiday on back-to-school items. Passengers can enjoy unlimited free rides on all fixed-route buses, including those serving Richland Mall, Central Texas Marketplace, downtown Waco and other shopping locations. For more information, call 254-750-1613 or 254-750-1900.
WacoTrib.com
Forest service: Wildfire near Marlin 95% contained
Working into the night Tuesday, a team of firefighters from at least 14 agencies brought the Bull Dog Fire, southeast of Marlin, to 95% containment. “Two total outbuildings were destroyed,” said Emery Johnson, a spokesperson for the Texas A&M Forest Service in a Wednesday email. The Bull Dog Fire consumed 92 acres in Falls County within a triangle bounded by State Highway 6 and County Roads 220 and 236.
WacoTrib.com
Waco budget sets out American Rescue Plan funding uses on housing, generators, more
As Waco officials wade through the budgeting process, they are looking to federal COVID-19 aid awarded last year to help fix the city’s housing market, buy emergency generators and fund health care facility expansions. Under the city’s proposed 2022-23 budget, $11 million in American Rescue Plan funding and $2.9...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
DPS: Fleeing a deputy, Hillsboro man dies in one-car crash near I-35 in Hewitt
A Hillsboro man died in a fiery crash along Interstate 35 in Hewitt on Saturday night after he fled from a McLennan County deputy trying to stop him for a traffic violation, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Kelton Hubert, 32, died at the scene of the single-vehicle...
WacoTrib.com
Waco karate students place at national tournament
AAMA Karate School in Waco qualified nine students for the 2022 AAU National tournament in Fort Lauderdale, Florida this summer. Six students placed in their divisions. More than 1,500 athletes from across the nation competed. Pictured at the AAMA Karate School dojo are, front row, left to right: Xhela Bonifazi,...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor's Colbert places seventh in 100 meters at Under-20 world meet
CALI, Colombia — Baylor’s Laurenz Colbert wrapped up his time at the Under-20 World Championships with a seventh-place finish in the 100 meters on Tuesday. Colbert advanced through Monday’s prelims and Tuesday’s earlier semifinal to reach the final as the only American to advance. In the final, he registered a time of 10.24 to place seventh.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor track welcomes transfer from South Dakota
The Baylor track and field program has landed a transfer from South Dakota in sprinter Demar Francis. Francis is a native of St. Thomas, Jamaica, and attended Excelsior High School in Kingston, where he broke the school's 28-year-old record in the 400 meters. Francis holds collegiate career-bests of 6.87 seconds...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WacoTrib.com
Waco workers handle the heat
With 33 consecutive 100-degree days rolling through Waco by Wednesday, it is hard for many to imagine spending longer than a couple minutes fully exposed to this summer’s heat. The reality is that an estimated 32 million workers in the United States work in the heat daily, usually without...
Dog Ridge Fire is completely contained
BELTON, Texas — The Dog Ridge Fire is now completely contained, according to Public Information Officer James Stafford with Bell County. The fire was located south of Interstate 14, just west of FM 1670, the Belton Fire Department shared on its Facebook Thursday. At this time, it is not...
fox44news.com
Waco Hwy 6 road closure in place until next year
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District continues their work on constructing new frontage road bridges as part of the Mall-to-Mall project. Crews will close the westbound Highway 6 frontage road on Monday – from past the on-ramp before Beverly Drive to Beverly...
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: Local government can handle ‘divisive issues’ with grace
I read with interest Nat Green’s July 29 letter. I understand but disagree with the concern that Waco City Council Member Kelly Palmer’s proposal will eventually cause riots like we have seen in Portland and other cities. I am confident that the city council can handle this “divisive issue” and that its decision won’t result in riots and/or in the “defunding” of our Waco Police Department.
WacoTrib.com
Local family pushes awareness of common brain-eating amoeba in years after daughter's death
While a day spent on the water should be a relaxing escape from the heat, for some people, summer fun can quickly turn into their worst nightmare. This was the case for Laci Avant, who lost her 10-year-old daughter, Lily Mae, to a brain-eating amoeba in 2019 after swimming in the Brazos River that flows through their Waco-area backyard.
WacoTrib.com
Brice Cherry: Baylor fans justified in their glee, delirium over Novosad's decision
Go ahead. Rip down the goalposts if you want. Baylor’s football season is still roughly a month away, but already Bear fans are celebrating a rather massive win. When Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad reaffirmed his commitment to the Bears on Monday, it was greeted in Waco with everything from squeals of glee to social media flexing to sighs of relief. Novosad had drawn the attention of many of college football’s bluebloods — you can make a convincing case that he’s the most heavily-recruited QB Baylor has ever landed — so his decision to stick with Baylor potentially signals the BU program’s rise as an option for the nation’s most elite recruits.
WacoTrib.com
Waco woman gets 10-year probation term in 2020 shooting
A Waco woman received a sentence of 10 years’ probation Wednesday after a jury convicted her of shooting another woman in April 2020. Judge Thomas West of 19th State District Court sentenced Angelica Gallegos, 40, after a jury convicted her Tuesday of second-degree felony aggravated assault. The victim in the April 2, 2020 shooting did not die.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor track shuffles staff, adds new recruit
The Baylor track and field program announced a pair of staff changes on Wednesday. The Bears promoted Stacey Smith to associate head coach and announced the addition of Abbie Fredrick as an assistant coach. Fredrick comes to Waco from Black Hills (S.D.) State University, where she spent the past season....
Comments / 0