Bill to bar those convicted of domestic violence from holding state office gains support

State Rep. Jackie Walorski
Aug. 3 - Indiana, U.S. legislators remember Rep. Jackie Walorski, killed with others in crash. INDIANAPOLIS — On the afternoon of Aug. 3, State Rep. Jackie Walorski, Communications Director Emma Thomson and St. Joseph County Republican Party Chair Zachery Potts were killed in a car crash. The driver of a vehicle that collided with theirs also died.
A costly bite: school lunches no longer free in Montana
MONTANA - School Lunches are no longer free for students in the state as the federal waiver that was created due to the pandemic, has expired. A new 25-cent increase in lunches in Missoula are now raising school lunch prices to $3 or $3.25, a hefty increase after lunch was free for the last two years.
FWP bear specialists trying to capture bear near Columbia Falls
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Bear specialists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) are trying to capture a bear that is getting into unsecured residential garbage along the east side of Columbia Falls. The bear is an adult female grizzly that has been frequenting residential areas. FWP says trapping is...
Meet our new SWX Reporter, Katelyn McLean
BILLINGS, Mont.- SWX is happy to welcome Katelyn McLean as the newest member of the SWX Montana team. She moves from Spokane, Washington, where she attended Whitworth University and is originally from Boise, Idaho. Katelyn is a devoted Seattle Mariners fan, despite the fact they haven't been to the playoffs...
WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Daytime highs will. climb to near 100 degrees with overnight lows only falling into. the upper 60s and lower 70s. * WHERE...Much of east central Wyoming and the western...
MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Strong thunderstorm winds will impact portions of Wheatland,. western Golden Valley, northwestern Sweet Grass and northwestern. Park Counties through 415 PM MDT... At 238 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking storms capable of. producing strong winds moving into the area from the...
WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 2, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... The Flood Advisory has expired for a portion of northwest Wyoming,. including the following counties, Park and Teton. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a. threat. Please continue to...
