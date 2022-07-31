ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, PA

Bill to bar those convicted of domestic violence from holding state office gains support

By NCPA Staff
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

Lewisburg, Pa.— A bill to bar people convicted of domestic violence from the state legislature or holding any public office in state government is gaining traction.

The legislation comes after the PA Federation of Democratic Women voted to support the bill at their annual convention in Lewisburg earlier this month.

The PAFDW was founded in 1927 with the mission to promote the appointment and election of Democratic women into all branches of government.

State Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre, who is the bill's prime sponsor, said he wanted to thank the Federation and its president, Dianne Gregg, for the organization’s support.

“I introduced this bill because I believe in accountability, and because I believe that legislators and public leaders need to act with integrity and ethically when it comes to public policy,” Conklin said. “I am grateful for the support this legislation has received, both in the House of Representatives and from public organizations and individuals. By working together, we can get this done.”

Conklin also said that with his legislation ( H.B. 2596 ), individuals whose records have been expunged, had their convictions overturned, or received a pardon should not be excluded from holding public office.

Co-sponsors of the Conklin legislation include state Reps. Malcolm Kenyatta, Ryan Bizzarro, Frank Burns, Joseph Hohenstein, Stephen Kinsey, Bridget Kosierowski, Maureen Madden, Steven Malagari, Ben Sanchez, Peter Schweyer, Melissa Shusterman, Regina Young, and Michael Sturla.

Pennsylvania’s constitution currently prohibits people “convicted of embezzlement of public moneys, bribery, perjury or other infamous crime” from serving in the General Assembly. Conklin’s legislation would explicitly make domestic violence convictions a disqualifying offense.

In Pennsylvania, it's estimated one in four women and one in seven men experience severe physical violence by an intimate partner. At least 109 people have died as a direct result of domestic violence in the last year alone, while Pennsylvanians bears an estimated $156 billion in lifetime economic burdens due to intimate partner violence.

H.B. 2596 still awaits a vote in committee until it is eligible for a vote by the full body of the House.

