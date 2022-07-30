ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas trending for 2023 four-star CB Jordan Matthews

By Cj Mumme
 5 days ago
Texas played host to a huge recruiting event over the weekend featuring some of the top prospects in the 2023 and 2024 classes. It appears the Longhorns made a strong impression with four-star cornerback Jordan Matthews.

Cole Patterson of Rivals put in a futures pick in favor of Texas for the Baton Rouge native following Matthews’ visit to Austin.

The 247Sports composite lists Matthews as the No. 15 cornerback prospect in the nation and the No. 139 overall player in the class of 2023.

Matthews displays excellent athleticism and physicality at the cornerback spot. The two-sport star also competes in track and field during the spring.

Texas has already made its mark in Louisiana this class with the commitments of five-stars Arch Manning and Derek Williams. Landing Matthews would mark three of the best players in the state going to Texas.

