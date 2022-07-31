ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Mega Millions lottery winner

By Phillip Bishop
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

(WWLP) – The staggering Mega Million’s jackpot actually grew overnight due to sales, reaching 1.34 billion dollars! And someone beat the odds!

Lottery officials say there was one winning ticket and it was sold at a Speedway gas station in Illinois.

Friday night’s winning numbers for that massive jackpot were 13-36-45-57-67 and 14 was the Mega Ball. The 1.3 billion dollar prize is the nation’s third largest in lottery history.

No one had struck the jackpot since April 15th, that’s 29 consecutive draws with no winner. Whoever got this winning ticket will be able to choose between the billion dollar annuity option or the cash option, which comes out to more than 780 million dollars.

