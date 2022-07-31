ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

City Council Election Challenged Over Definition Of Re-Elect

By John Hammer
rhinotimes.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.rhinotimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rhinotimes.com

Commissioners Set Work Session To Spend Federal Rescue Plan Money

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners has a lot of money burning a hole in its pocket – over $100 million in federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds – and the board also has a lot of local organizations, local governments and county departments that want to get some of it. On Friday morning, July 29, the Board of Commissioners heard a lot of requests for uses and now the board has scheduled another work session for Thursday, August 4, to hear more requests and, according to Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Skip Alston, start handing some of that money out.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Guilford County’s Huge 250-Year Birthday Bash Fell Victim To Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound effect on the world and Guilford County, but one thing that a lot of county residents might not realize fell by the wayside was a huge celebration that county officials had planned for the 250th birthday of Guilford County and the 100th birthday of the Old Guilford County Court House in downtown Greensboro.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

New Outreach Committee To Raise Awareness Of Energy Aid

There are a lot of people in Guilford County who need help paying their power bills and other help with energy problems and Guilford County government is forming a new outreach committee to make sure that everyone eligible knows about their options. Many of those in need come to the county asking for help, however, the new community outreach plan will get the word out that help with energy bills is available.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Guilford County, NC
Government
Greensboro, NC
Government
Guilford County, NC
Elections
Greensboro, NC
Elections
County
Guilford County, NC
rhinotimes.com

Guilford County Health Expanding At-Home COVID-19 Testing Access

On Monday, August 1, the Guilford County Division of Public Health launched the county’s first Community Access Point (CAP) program in its war against COVID-19. The tests will be given out at various YMCA’s, libraries and county facilities among other places. That program – which makes use of...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Picking Up Trash In High Point Saturday May Draw Police Attention

The City of High Point is encouraging everyone to take part in a community beautification event on Saturday, August 6 and help with what’s known as the “Summer Trash Smash.”. This fifth annual Trash Smash will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday across the city. The...
HIGH POINT, NC
rhinotimes.com

Drive Up To Greensboro McDonald’s And Order A Job Next Tuesday

Anyone can tell you that it’s very, very hard to find good help these days. Everyone from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department to Dollar General is seeking workers. One sign of the times is that, next week, McDonald’s restaurants in Greensboro – and other parts of North Carolina and southern Virginia – are holding a mass hiring event. The company is looking for more than 14,000 employees in that region alone and, on Tuesday, August 9, it’s hosting a “Drive-up Hiring Day.”
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

County’s Mental Health Center Expands Extended Stay Care Options

Creating the Guilford County Behavioral Health Center was a long collaborative process between Guilford County, Cone Health and the Sandhills Center and, on Monday, August 1, the center announced that it was expanding service with the addition of 16 longer-term crisis care beds meant to provide “an immediate, safe place for observation and care for adults with significant mental and emotional health care needs.”
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local#Greensboro City Council#Vanderbilt University
rhinotimes.com

Sign of the Times: StarMed Concludes Four Seasons Mall COVID Vaccinations

There’s still plenty of COVID-19 running through Guilford County and other parts of the country, but the mad rush to get vaccinated has been over for a long time and people are seemingly much less fearful of the disease these days. One sign of a return to normalcy – or something like it – is that StarMed Healthcare has ended COVID-19 vaccinations at Four Seasons Towne Center in Greensboro.
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy