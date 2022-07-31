City Council Election Challenged Over Definition Of Re-Elect

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners has a lot of money burning a hole in its pocket – over $100 million in federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds – and the board also has a lot of local organizations, local governments and county departments that want to get some of it. On Friday morning, July 29, the Board of Commissioners heard a lot of requests for uses and now the board has scheduled another work session for Thursday, August 4, to hear more requests and, according to Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Skip Alston, start handing some of that money out.

