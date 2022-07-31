City Council Election Challenged Over Definition Of Re-Elect

www.rhinotimes.com
Local Democratic Leaders Meet Saturday To Fill Spearman’s Elections Board Seat
The Guilford County Democratic Party has scheduled an “emergency meeting” of the full County Executive Committee to elect a replacement to the Guilford County Board of Elections for former Board Member Rev. T. Anthony Spearman. Spearman, a Democrat, recently died at his home under bizarre circumstances – and...
Commissioners Set Work Session To Spend Federal Rescue Plan Money
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners has a lot of money burning a hole in its pocket – over $100 million in federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds – and the board also has a lot of local organizations, local governments and county departments that want to get some of it. On Friday morning, July 29, the Board of Commissioners heard a lot of requests for uses and now the board has scheduled another work session for Thursday, August 4, to hear more requests and, according to Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Skip Alston, start handing some of that money out.
Guilford County’s Huge 250-Year Birthday Bash Fell Victim To Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound effect on the world and Guilford County, but one thing that a lot of county residents might not realize fell by the wayside was a huge celebration that county officials had planned for the 250th birthday of Guilford County and the 100th birthday of the Old Guilford County Court House in downtown Greensboro.
New Outreach Committee To Raise Awareness Of Energy Aid
There are a lot of people in Guilford County who need help paying their power bills and other help with energy problems and Guilford County government is forming a new outreach committee to make sure that everyone eligible knows about their options. Many of those in need come to the county asking for help, however, the new community outreach plan will get the word out that help with energy bills is available.
Guilford County Health Expanding At-Home COVID-19 Testing Access
On Monday, August 1, the Guilford County Division of Public Health launched the county’s first Community Access Point (CAP) program in its war against COVID-19. The tests will be given out at various YMCA’s, libraries and county facilities among other places. That program – which makes use of...
Picking Up Trash In High Point Saturday May Draw Police Attention
The City of High Point is encouraging everyone to take part in a community beautification event on Saturday, August 6 and help with what’s known as the “Summer Trash Smash.”. This fifth annual Trash Smash will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday across the city. The...
Drive Up To Greensboro McDonald’s And Order A Job Next Tuesday
Anyone can tell you that it’s very, very hard to find good help these days. Everyone from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department to Dollar General is seeking workers. One sign of the times is that, next week, McDonald’s restaurants in Greensboro – and other parts of North Carolina and southern Virginia – are holding a mass hiring event. The company is looking for more than 14,000 employees in that region alone and, on Tuesday, August 9, it’s hosting a “Drive-up Hiring Day.”
County’s Mental Health Center Expands Extended Stay Care Options
Creating the Guilford County Behavioral Health Center was a long collaborative process between Guilford County, Cone Health and the Sandhills Center and, on Monday, August 1, the center announced that it was expanding service with the addition of 16 longer-term crisis care beds meant to provide “an immediate, safe place for observation and care for adults with significant mental and emotional health care needs.”
Sign of the Times: StarMed Concludes Four Seasons Mall COVID Vaccinations
There’s still plenty of COVID-19 running through Guilford County and other parts of the country, but the mad rush to get vaccinated has been over for a long time and people are seemingly much less fearful of the disease these days. One sign of a return to normalcy – or something like it – is that StarMed Healthcare has ended COVID-19 vaccinations at Four Seasons Towne Center in Greensboro.
