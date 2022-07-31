ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Final day of Youth Violence Prevention Week ends with a back to school rally

By Lacey Beasley
WALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin’s new security system can cut time to initiate school lockdown to 5 seconds

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - If the unthinkable happens at Fairhope High School, an emergency lockdown is never more than a push of the button away. For the past two years, the school has served as the guinea pig for the Crisis Alert Network, an emergency system that links police and school employees in the event of an emergency. This year, the Baldwin County Public School System is taking the network countywide, at a cost of $1.8 million over the next five years.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

City of Mobile Parks and Recreation: August Events

8.12.22 – ArtWalk – Friday July 12th – Cathedral Square. During the month of August we will be celebrating Make Up Artists! This is a group of artists, which we have never featured/highlighted before during ArtWalk. We sent out a survey to see if there was interest from this community and nearly 50 local make up artists replied to us. Once we gathered who was interested, a sub-set of these people said they would be willing to help plan. The group decided to do a “showcase” type of event which would allow different types of makeup to be featured throughout the night. Everything from glam/beauty/wedding to Halloween/costume/etc. will be able to be seen at ArtWalk next Friday!
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

First-year teachers excited to start new school year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Soon these hallways will be filled with students ready for their first day of school, but it will also be the first day for several new teachers. “The most I’m looking forward to is getting in this classroom and working hands-on with my class,” said 2nd-grade teacher Sheena Husband.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Back To School#Violent Crime
WALA-TV FOX10

All Saraland City Schools will have an armed school resource officer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Every Saraland City School will have an armed school resource officer this fall. Saraland Superintendent Aaron Milner is gearing up for another school year with students returning Monday. Milner says safety is always the top priority, but it takes more than a school resource officer. It takes the entire community.
SARALAND, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

BCSO: Suspects arrested after victims followed from banks

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Two people from Texas were arrested in Florida after allegedly following victims from banks in Alabama’s Baldwin County and stealing their cash, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. The pair -- Isaiah Satterfield, 25, and Bakaria Fisher, 25, both of Houston -- will...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Citronelle teenagers charged with breaking into vehicles across the county

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Four Citronelle teenagers face multiple charges related to car break-ins in Mobile. Officers arrested Rodney Shepard, Kearis Wilson, Jaurica Benjamin, and a 17-year-old on Tuesday. Investigators said the group burglarized vehicles in Mobile, Satsuma, and other parts of the county. They’re facing charges of unlawful breaking...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD makes arrest in Wednesday morning shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police made a quick arrest of a 36-year-old man in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning. Kendall Meggs faces charges of first-degree assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and certain persons forbidden to carry a gun, according to authorities. Around 8:28 a.m., officers responded to...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Victim hit by bullet shrapnel at busiest intersection in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting in the heart of Mobile’s entertainment district left one man struck by bullet fragments, and police said he was just walking around downtown when it happened. This unfolded around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, and a nearby business said they had a rush of scared...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Multiple sewer overflows reported in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard Water Works & Sewer has reported on sanitary sewer overflows that has resulted in spillages totaling more than 300,000 gallons this week, according to the Mobile County Health Department. On Monday and Tuesday, an overflow at the intersection of Chin and Butts streets released about...
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

35 vehicles involved in Thursday morning crash on I-10 in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A major crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 in Mobile involved 35 vehicles, police said. It started around 7:20 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Highway 90. Police said the first wreck involved an 18-wheeler and ten passenger vehicles. The backup on the interstate then led to ten more collisions.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fired Citronelle police officer charged with beating inmate

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fired Citronelle police officer has been charged in federal court with beating an inmate at the city jail. Jason Scott Meade, 43, of Semmes, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the single-count indictment charging him with deprivation of rights under color of law. A judge scheduled his trial for October.
CITRONELLE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

SRCSO: Worker killed at construction site

PACE, Fla. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a construction worker in Pace. Deputies responded around 9 a.m. today to a construction accident at the intersection of Pace Lane and Skipper Lane. Authorities said the victim was injured while working with heavy machinery and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PACE, FL

