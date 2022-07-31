Final day of Youth Violence Prevention Week ends with a back to school rally

www.fox10tv.com
Baldwin’s new security system can cut time to initiate school lockdown to 5 seconds
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - If the unthinkable happens at Fairhope High School, an emergency lockdown is never more than a push of the button away. For the past two years, the school has served as the guinea pig for the Crisis Alert Network, an emergency system that links police and school employees in the event of an emergency. This year, the Baldwin County Public School System is taking the network countywide, at a cost of $1.8 million over the next five years.
City of Mobile Parks and Recreation: August Events
8.12.22 – ArtWalk – Friday July 12th – Cathedral Square. During the month of August we will be celebrating Make Up Artists! This is a group of artists, which we have never featured/highlighted before during ArtWalk. We sent out a survey to see if there was interest from this community and nearly 50 local make up artists replied to us. Once we gathered who was interested, a sub-set of these people said they would be willing to help plan. The group decided to do a “showcase” type of event which would allow different types of makeup to be featured throughout the night. Everything from glam/beauty/wedding to Halloween/costume/etc. will be able to be seen at ArtWalk next Friday!
First-year teachers excited to start new school year
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Soon these hallways will be filled with students ready for their first day of school, but it will also be the first day for several new teachers. “The most I’m looking forward to is getting in this classroom and working hands-on with my class,” said 2nd-grade teacher Sheena Husband.
Fairhope man discovers bullet hole in boat, wants to raise awareness on reckless shooting
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -Stray bullets in Baldwin County are getting too close to comfort for some homeowners. A Fairhope man says a bullet struck the back of his boat over the weekend, now it’s left him and his wife concerned. Because this is pretty random, it’s not easy for...
All Saraland City Schools will have an armed school resource officer
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Every Saraland City School will have an armed school resource officer this fall. Saraland Superintendent Aaron Milner is gearing up for another school year with students returning Monday. Milner says safety is always the top priority, but it takes more than a school resource officer. It takes the entire community.
Forest Hill Church of God collecting donations for Kentucky flood victims
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Forest Hill Church of God in Mobile is collecting donations for victims of the flooding in Kentucky. Volunteers will be taking cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items to the disaster zone later this week. Donations can be dropped off at the church through 4 p.m. on...
MCPSS teachers attend professional development conference before students return to classroom
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County students return to the classroom Thursday, but their teachers are already learning. “Learning about the new whiteboards, some vocabulary methods with Newsela,” said Phillips Prep teacher Jacquelyn Adams. Over 2,500 teachers spent two days at a teacher professional development conference which featured 170...
Testimony: Fatal Mobile shooting was misunderstanding – ‘We’re girls! We’re girls!’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A barrage of gunfire that claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl in May appears to have occurred as a result of a misunderstanding, a police investigator testified Wednesday. Mobile police Detective Glenn Barton testified at a preliminary hearing that the victim’s 15-year-old aunt, who was...
With school starting in a few days, some parents in Mobile spend Monday shopping for supplies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Parents who were school shopping Monday made sure to take care of two very big needs. School clothes and supplies. It’s been hard to keep items on the shelves at “Uniforms R Us” in Mobile. Empty hangers inside show that parents are getting the jump on back-to-school shopping.
Cameras downtown capture Sunday morning shooting in heart of entertainment district
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tuesday was 72 hours since a shooting in the heart of Mobile’s entertainment district left one innocent bystander struck. Now, Mobile Police are reviewing surveillance video capturing parts of the crime. Though, the burning question is, do all the cameras downtown work?. “To my knowledge,...
BCSO: Suspects arrested after victims followed from banks
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Two people from Texas were arrested in Florida after allegedly following victims from banks in Alabama’s Baldwin County and stealing their cash, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. The pair -- Isaiah Satterfield, 25, and Bakaria Fisher, 25, both of Houston -- will...
Citronelle teenagers charged with breaking into vehicles across the county
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Four Citronelle teenagers face multiple charges related to car break-ins in Mobile. Officers arrested Rodney Shepard, Kearis Wilson, Jaurica Benjamin, and a 17-year-old on Tuesday. Investigators said the group burglarized vehicles in Mobile, Satsuma, and other parts of the county. They’re facing charges of unlawful breaking...
MPD makes arrest in Wednesday morning shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police made a quick arrest of a 36-year-old man in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning. Kendall Meggs faces charges of first-degree assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and certain persons forbidden to carry a gun, according to authorities. Around 8:28 a.m., officers responded to...
Victim hit by bullet shrapnel at busiest intersection in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting in the heart of Mobile’s entertainment district left one man struck by bullet fragments, and police said he was just walking around downtown when it happened. This unfolded around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, and a nearby business said they had a rush of scared...
Multiple sewer overflows reported in Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard Water Works & Sewer has reported on sanitary sewer overflows that has resulted in spillages totaling more than 300,000 gallons this week, according to the Mobile County Health Department. On Monday and Tuesday, an overflow at the intersection of Chin and Butts streets released about...
35 vehicles involved in Thursday morning crash on I-10 in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A major crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 in Mobile involved 35 vehicles, police said. It started around 7:20 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Highway 90. Police said the first wreck involved an 18-wheeler and ten passenger vehicles. The backup on the interstate then led to ten more collisions.
Judge orders Mobile woman to surrender more than $41,000 in fraudulent COVID funds
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge has ordered a woman who admitted to defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program to surrender more than $41,000, equal to the amount of money that the government paid her as a result of her fraudulent scheme. Sandy Riggins, 35, of Mobile, pleaded guilty in...
Fired Citronelle police officer charged with beating inmate
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fired Citronelle police officer has been charged in federal court with beating an inmate at the city jail. Jason Scott Meade, 43, of Semmes, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the single-count indictment charging him with deprivation of rights under color of law. A judge scheduled his trial for October.
3 suspects heading to grand jury following the murder of an 11-year-old
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been a little over two months since 11-year-old Lequinten Morrissette was killed in his home. Three of the five suspects accused of his murder were in court today. This is the second time the family of Lequinten Morrissette has listened as investigators pieced together...
SRCSO: Worker killed at construction site
PACE, Fla. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a construction worker in Pace. Deputies responded around 9 a.m. today to a construction accident at the intersection of Pace Lane and Skipper Lane. Authorities said the victim was injured while working with heavy machinery and was pronounced dead at the scene.
