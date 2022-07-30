ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football Recruiting: Rutgers offers four-star Chauncey Bowens

By Kyle Fisher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

Rutgers football continued their very strong recruiting effort in the state of Florida this week, as they extended an offer to running back Chauncey Bowens today, July 30.

A four-star recruit according to On3.com , Bowens is ranked as the No. 12 running back and the in the class of 2024 in the 247 Composite . The five-foot-eleven-inch versatile athlete from North Palm Beach, Florida is a multi-sport varsity athlete. He plays lacrosse as well as multiple events in track and field.

Bowens already has a strong offer list with multiple Power Five programs including Miami, Florida, Florida State, and Auburn. Fellow Big Ten programs Indiana and Illinois have also extended offers to the four-star back. The offer from the Seminoles came at the beginning of July.

Rutgers have clearly targeted Florida  heavily. In the last three recruiting classes, the Scarlet Knight program has extended 74 offers to players from the sunshine state – including a whopping 40 offers in the class of 2023.

Don’t let his size fool you, the young man has shown impressive strength in the weight room to go along with the athleticism needed to be a varsity athlete across multiple sports.

