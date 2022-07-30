ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Tar Heels lose out on four-star DB

By Zack Pearson
 5 days ago

Mack Brown and the UNC football program won’t be adding another four-star recruit to their 2023 class on Saturday.

Defensive back Braeden Marshall ended his recruitment on Saturday and announced his commitment to in-state UCF. Marshall picked the Knights over UNC and Wisconsin, and he had a total of 32 offers in his recruitment.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound defensive back is a Lake Mary, Florida native and opted to stay home and play for UCF. He’s ranked No. 401 nationally, the No. 40 CB and No. 79 player in the state of Florida per the 247Sports recruiting rankings .

For UNC, their focus now shifts to other offers in the 2023 class.

After a big end to June and start to July, things have been a little quiet for the Tar Heels on the recruiting trail in terms of commitments. Brown and his staff currently have the No. 23 overall ranked class for the cycle but are hoping to improve on that moving forward.

