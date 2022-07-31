Cautious optimism seen in Kern's economic outlook

www.bakersfield.com
Related
Bakersfield Californian
BPD discusses challenges, falls short of 100-officer hiring goal
The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed Wednesday it fell about 35 officers shy of its Public Safety and Vital Services Measure goal to hire 100 police officers in three years, though city staff cited a number of factors beyond the department's control over that time, during a meeting of the city's Police Civil Service Commission.
Bakersfield Californian
March to Sacramento begins in Delano
Hundreds of union supporters and politicians gathered in Delano to help kick off a three-week march to Sacramento on Wednesday to show backing for legislation that would add flexibility to the state's union elections process. About two dozen full-time marchers among the group are expected to walk all 335 miles...
Bakersfield Californian
Fiesta Days are here again
Frazier Park is ready to fiesta again with the return of Fiesta Days in its three-day format. After a truncated event last year, the mountain community is ready for a weekend of family fun, live music, log sawing, pancakes and much more. The popular gathering, which has been held for...
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO arrests 2 in serial robbery investigation
Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two Wasco men identified as suspects in a string of armed robberies. Aron Corcuera, 20, and Christian Rios, 20, of Wasco, are suspected of being involved in 17 robberies that took place in Fresno, Kern, Madera and Tulare counties between July 17 and July 25, according to a KCSO news release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Californian
Former whistleblower KHSD police chief, officers settle for $2.25M after alleged misuse of police database by KHSD
An attorney for a former Kern High School District police chief and two former KHSD police officers said Tuesday his clients settled their civil case against the district for $2.25 million — pending KHSD approval — over his clients' claims that district officials retaliated against them for reporting KHSD officials' alleged misuse of a police database to spy on students, parents and job applicants.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD asks for public's help to ID suspect in failed ATM theft
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify an attempted theft suspect. A man attempted to break into an ATM in the 5000 block of California Avenue on June 18, according to a BPD news release.
Comments / 0