Tennessee State

Tennessee truckster driving donations in unique car to Highland Park victims

wvlt.tv
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wvlt.tv

wvlt.tv

Missing fisherman identified, search transitions to recovery effort

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials are searching for a missing fisherman near Watts Bar Lake, officials with the agency said Thursday. In a later update, TWRA officer Matt Cameron said that the operation had transitioned into a body recovery effort. Cameron identified the missing boater as...
LOUDON, TN
wvlt.tv

Election 2022: Tennessee and National

Biography: Gov. Lee is from Franklin, Tennessee. He graduated from Auburn University. He has been the governor of Tennessee since 2019. He is also the president of Lee Company, a construction and home services company. If re-elected, he wants to create good jobs, great schools and safe neighborhoods. Lee is married to Maria. Together, they have four children and nine grandchildren.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Food Tax Suspension Starts in Tennessee

Quinn Gabriel Rayder is accused of pointing a gun at a Blount County deputy who approached him at a shopping center. Dollywood is looking for more employees to help with the Harvest Festival and the Smoky Mountain Christmas. Police agencies host 'National Night Out' events across metro Atlanta.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Catch up quick

Crowned as Tennessee's largest private home, the Villa Collina is officially gone. The suspension of the Grocery Sales Tax in Tennessee started Monday, and one mother says it is more than welcome. Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears. Updated: 13 hours ago. Quality Inn Creekside...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Tennessee National Guard airlift 151 Kentuckians to safety during deadly floods

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Aircrews from the Tennessee National Guard reportedly rescued flood victims this past week following record rainfall that overwhelmed the North Fork River and the Kentucky River in rural Eastern Kentucky. Authorities said five UH-60L Blackhawk helicopters from the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion in Nashville, and...
KENTUCKY STATE
wvlt.tv

Drug eradication operation explains TBI presence at Morristown Regional Airport

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to release details of an operation in Morristown Thursday. WVLT News first reported the operation last month when viewers called in about a heightened presence at the Morristown Regional Airport. TBI and Drug Enforcement Administration vehicles were parked at the airport, sparking questions.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

State releases app aimed at keeping kids safe for back to school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee asked parents to prepare for the back to school season by downloading the SafeTN app Wednesday. The app allows Tennesseans to confidentially report suspicious behavior. "Every Tennessean has an active role to play in ensuring school safety, and that starts with downloading...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Company hopes “smart gun” will help stop accidental shootings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the debate surrounding gun control rages, one start-up company hopes its modification will save the lives of children. Lodestar calls it a "smart gun." It's a Glock-17 with its patented modifications. The weapon can be unlocked in three ways: through an app,...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Villa Collina demolition complete, new project underway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Villa Collina, crowned as Tennessee's largest home, is officially gone. Drone footage captured by WVLT News showed the famed structure is no longer there. Crews began the demolition back in Nov. 2021. Furrow Auction previously took public bids for everything inside the Villa Collina...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Tennessee helicopter teams return from helping Kentucky flood victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams (TN-HART) returned from their deployment to Kentucky to assist with water rescues. For this deployment TN-HART teams were made of members of Nashville Fire Department and the Tennessee Army National Guard. The three teams deployed at the request of the...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

More rain chances every day in the upcoming week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After the hottest day in quite some time, a few storms will move south to north into the valley Wednesday evening and overnight into early Thursday. Some of these are going to cause flooding, near Knoxville. PLEASE do not drive through flooded roads. We are still...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TN landowners lease land to titanium company for profit

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Technology we use daily like phones, electric vehicles and even airplanes are made out of titanium. It's a mineral usually imported from Russia and China. But one company called IperionX found out the largest source of titanium in North America is in Tennessee. It...
TENNESSEE STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow

The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city's services fell into disrepair.
BLACKEY, KY

