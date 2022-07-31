Tennessee truckster driving donations in unique car to Highland Park victims

www.wvlt.tv
Related
wvlt.tv
Missing fisherman identified, search transitions to recovery effort
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials are searching for a missing fisherman near Watts Bar Lake, officials with the agency said Thursday. In a later update, TWRA officer Matt Cameron said that the operation had transitioned into a body recovery effort. Cameron identified the missing boater as...
cbs4indy.com
Woman arrested, accused of using 15-month-old in gas scam in Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee accused a woman of using her 15-month-old child to deceive people in Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee into giving her money. The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office says Shelecia Craig would pull over on the side of the road and pretend to be out of gas.
wvlt.tv
Election 2022: Tennessee and National
Biography: Gov. Lee is from Franklin, Tennessee. He graduated from Auburn University. He has been the governor of Tennessee since 2019. He is also the president of Lee Company, a construction and home services company. If re-elected, he wants to create good jobs, great schools and safe neighborhoods. Lee is married to Maria. Together, they have four children and nine grandchildren.
wvlt.tv
Food Tax Suspension Starts in Tennessee
Quinn Gabriel Rayder is accused of pointing a gun at a Blount County deputy who approached him at a shopping center. Dollywood is looking for more employees to help with the Harvest Festival and the Smoky Mountain Christmas. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
Catch up quick
Crowned as Tennessee’s largest private home, the Villa Collina is officially gone. The suspension of the Grocery Sales Tax in Tennessee started Monday, and one mother says it is more than welcome. Gatlinburg hotel kicks out guests for being close to bears. Updated: 13 hours ago. Quality Inn Creekside...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee National Guard airlift 151 Kentuckians to safety during deadly floods
PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Aircrews from the Tennessee National Guard reportedly rescued flood victims this past week following record rainfall that overwhelmed the North Fork River and the Kentucky River in rural Eastern Kentucky. Authorities said five UH-60L Blackhawk helicopters from the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion in Nashville, and...
wvlt.tv
Drug eradication operation explains TBI presence at Morristown Regional Airport
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to release details of an operation in Morristown Thursday. WVLT News first reported the operation last month when viewers called in about a heightened presence at the Morristown Regional Airport. TBI and Drug Enforcement Administration vehicles were parked at the airport, sparking questions.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee Vietnam vets honored with monument at World’s Fair Park
Quinn Gabriel Rayder is accused of pointing a gun at a Blount County deputy who approached him at a shopping center. Dollywood is looking for more employees to help with the Harvest Festival and the Smoky Mountain Christmas. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta.
RELATED PEOPLE
wvlt.tv
State releases app aimed at keeping kids safe for back to school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee asked parents to prepare for the back to school season by downloading the SafeTN app Wednesday. The app allows Tennesseans to confidentially report suspicious behavior. “Every Tennessean has an active role to play in ensuring school safety, and that starts with downloading...
wvlt.tv
Company hopes “smart gun” will help stop accidental shootings
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the debate surrounding gun control rages, one start-up company hopes its modification will save the lives of children. Lodestar calls it a “smart gun.” It’s a Glock-17 with its patented modifications. The weapon can be unlocked in three ways: through an app,...
14 missing persons from Middle Tennessee
Tens of thousands of families across our country are searching for answers in missing persons cases, some of which have spanned decades. That includes hundreds of cases here in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Villa Collina demolition complete, new project underway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Villa Collina, crowned as Tennessee’s largest home, is officially gone. Drone footage captured by WVLT News showed the famed structure is no longer there. Crews began the demolition back in Nov. 2021. Furrow Auction previously took public bids for everything inside the Villa Collina...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
4 bodies found during welfare check in Campbell County, officials say
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A welfare check lead to the discovery of four bodies in a LaFollette home on Log Home Lane Wednesday, according to a spokesman with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The family had not been heard from in a week after the father died from natural...
WSMV
Tennessee helicopter teams return from helping Kentucky flood victims
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams (TN-HART) returned from their deployment to Kentucky to assist with water rescues. For this deployment TN-HART teams were made of members of Nashville Fire Department and the Tennessee Army National Guard. The three teams deployed at the request of the...
wvlt.tv
More rain chances every day in the upcoming week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After the hottest day in quite some time, a few storms will move south to north into the valley Wednesday evening and overnight into early Thursday. Some of these are going to cause flooding, near Knoxville. PLEASE do not drive through flooded roads. We are still...
Tennessee’s monthlong grocery tax suspension begins Monday
Amid surging inflation, Tennesseans can now expect to see some relief as groceries will be sold tax-free throughout the month of August starting this Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
TN landowners lease land to titanium company for profit
HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Technology we use daily like phones, electric vehicles and even airplanes are made out of titanium. It’s a mineral usually imported from Russia and China. But one company called IperionX found out the largest source of titanium in North America is in Tennessee. It...
wvlt.tv
TEAM COVERAGE: Beshear says most people reported missing after flooding are accounted for
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave another update Tuesday afternoon about ongoing relief efforts from last week’s devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky:. The death toll remains at 37, but the governor said there were at least two recovered bodies that were still being processed. Gov. Beshear says...
fox17.com
Tennessee plantation will no longer host weddings, concerts: 'Time changes everything'
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — In a progressive look to the future and respectful nod to the past, a historical site in Williamson County is closing a chapter. The Battle of Franklin Trust will no longer be booking weddings at the Carnton home and museum. Weddings and events at Carter House and Rippavilla are also coming to an end.
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
Comments / 0