ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

28 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week

By The Montclair Girl Team
themontclairgirl.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.themontclairgirl.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themontclairgirl.com

A Tour of Noteworthy Historical Homes in Essex County

Essex County has a rich and detailed history spanning back centuries. Newark, the earliest European settlement of the county, dates back to the mid 17th century. With the arrival of these settlers from Connecticut, numerous homes sprang up in the region and the area began to populate. As time progressed, Essex County transformed from an agricultural region to a more industrial, suburban, and densely populated one. Many of these colonial era homes inhabited by early settlers have been lost to time — yet roughly 30 still remain. We are lucky to live in such a history-filled area, and today, we are going to explore some of Essex County’s oldest and most noteworthy historical homes. Read on to learn about Essex County’s oldest surviving homes and their histories.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maplewood, NJ
City
Fairfield, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Newark, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Government
Essex County, NJ
Government
City
West Orange, NJ
City
Montclair, NJ
City
Kearny, NJ
City
Readington Township, NJ
County
Essex County, NJ
City
Nutley, NJ
NJ.com

Celebrations planned all over Jersey City for JC Pride Month

Time to show your colors again as the Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival celebrates 21 years of diversity in the Hudson County community. Jersey City festival is one of the largest Pride festivals in the northeast with a month-long celebration, which begins this week, and leads up to the Pride Festival celebration on Aug. 27.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
theobserver.com

ECPO: Irvington man shot dead in Newark

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Newark police are investigating the shooting death of an Irvington man late Tuesday, Aug. 2, the ECPO says. Gregory Scott, 27, was found, shot, on the 100 block of Lehigh Avenue, Newark, and he was taken to Newark Beth Israel Medical center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. that night.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buzz Aldrin
Person
Jonas Salk
jerseydigs.com

Muteki Ramen Opens Their Second Restaurant in Jersey City

A ramen hotspot in Hoboken has officially expanded with their second outpost inside a Downtown Jersey City space that has been dark for over two years. Jersey Digs broke the news back in May about the impending Jersey City arrival of Muteki Ramen. The company had been plotting their Hoboken restaurant on Washington Street since 2017, eventually opening for business during 2020.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nj Lottery#Passaic River#New Jersey Lottery#Stagecoach House#Own Buzz Aldrin Sells
NJ.com

Man, 27, dies after he’s found shot on Newark street

Police in Essex County are investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old man late Tuesday in Newark. Gregory Scott, of Irvington, was found by police seriously wounded by gunfire around 11:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Lehigh Avenue, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
insidernj.com

It’s ‘Back to School’ for Newark Residents Seeking Careers in Union Construction

Twelve members of New Jersey’s first Pathways to Apprenticeship (P2A) class are presently working to complete LIUNA’s 80-hour General Construction Course, the introductory safety and skills training required of all new apprentices before being dispatched to work for the union’s signatory employers. All training is offered by ANSI-accredited instructors at LIUNA’s Monroe Township-based facility. As always, training is offered to members free-of-charge through the union’s Construction Craft Laborers Training and Apprenticeship Fund of New Jersey and Delaware (CCLTAF NJ/DE), the joint labor-management fund of LIUNA in New Jersey.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
New Jersey Monthly

The Best Food Events in New Jersey This August

August 1-31 August is National Rum Month, and the Shannon Rose is embracing the spirit at both of its Garden State locations. From August 1-31, guests can enjoy tiki cocktails, rum fishbowls and special tropical cuisine. Open daily at 11 am. 1200 NJ-17, Ramsey; 201-962-7602. 98 Kingsland Road, Clifton; 973-284-0200.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
jerseydigs.com

New Restaurant, Possibly a Charley Outpost, Coming to Newark’s Urby Development

A new eatery with a liquor license is being planned for Newark’s Urby complex and it could be operated by a chef who ran a Michelin-starred spot in New York City. Jersey Digs has learned that a company named 155 Washington Cafe LLC has applied to transfer a liquor license to the retail space inside the soon-to-be-completed Urby development. The move involves the activation of what is known as a “pocket” license, meaning one that is not currently in use at any established address.
NEWARK, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Manhattan Pizzeria is Crossing the Hudson River

Wahizza, a “artisan craft” pizzeria with a location in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan, is expanding to Bergen County. A location on Main Street in Ridgefield Park has so far been announced. It’s the home of the Chimi Pizza, which offers a “Domincan taste” featuring ground beef,...
MANHATTAN, NY
hudsontv.com

North Bergen’s Palisades Medical Center Has New President

Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network, is pleased to appoint Lisa Iachettti as president and chief hospital executive of Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen. In this role, she will provide leadership and strategic direction on all aspects of hospital operations. “Ms. Iachetti is...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy