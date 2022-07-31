Thousands attend Tampa Bay Comic Convention

www.baynews9.com
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FLEvie M.Tampa, FL
Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From SeattleToby HazlewoodFlorida State
These Tampa Restaurants Are Offering Deals To Help You Fight InflationBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
School in Tampa Heights teaches the art of woodworking
TAMPA, Fla. — Making the perfect cut is like a science for Kate Swann: Each piece needs to fit together perfectly to achieve the finished product. That's just one of the things she preaches at her school, the Florida School of Woodwork. What You Need To Know. Kate Swann...
Tampa could become safe harbor for abortions with the GRACE Act
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa’s City Council is expected to get a report Thursday on a new measure that may help shield women from investigations over abortions. It’s called the GRACE Act, and would be modeled after a similar measure in San Antonio, Texas. What You Need To...
St. Pete protesters hold sleep-in to demand rent control
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Protesters staged a "sleep-in" outside St. Petersburg City Hall Wednesday to demand the city council take steps to put rent control on the November ballot. "We're not telling city council to endorse rent control. We're saying give us the option to vote on rent control,"...
Where to Find Florida's Best Cuban Sandwiches
The Cuban influence on Florida cuisine can't be overstated; from croquetas to pastelitos to Cuban rice and beans, dishes from Florida's southernmost island neighbor appear on restaurant menus all throughout the state. Also popular in Florida are American-Cuban hybrid dishes developed by Cuban immigrants and inspired by the flavors of...
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?
There are some foods that Florida is known for, including:. But perhaps few are as well known as the Cuban sandwich, and the cities of Miami and Tampa both claim to be home to the best. So what makes the Miami and Tampa Cuban sandwiches different from one another? I'll cover that below. And I'll discuss the history of the Cuban sandwich, as well as what food critics have said about the sandwich in both Miami and Tampa.
Five Florida players become Mega Milllions millionaires
MIAMI - While jackpot winning ticket in last Friday's Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Chicago area, five lucky Floridians also hit it big. Two lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.
$26 million in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in July
TAMPA, Fla. — Another month, another round of unclaimed property returned to Floridians. In July, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis says his office gave back more than $26 million. Patronis has made returns of financial assets a key priority since he took office in 2017. Since then, about $1.7 billion has been put back in the hands of people living in the Sunshine State.
'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
Florida Mom Who Reportedly Canceled Plans to See Her Kids Mysteriously Vanishes After Boarding Bus to Tampa
Authorities are searching for a Florida mother last seen boarding a Greyhound bus headed for Tampa. Erica Ann Johnson, 36, was reported missing by her family on July 14, six days after she was last captured on surveillance footage at a bus station. According to police, Johnson boarded a bus...
Peppa Pig Theme Park closed due to storm damage
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Peppa Pig Theme Park will be closed Wednesday after storms rolled through the area Tuesday night. The closure is due to storm damage, according to a statement the Winter Haven park shared on its social media channels. “Due to storm damage last night...
Free backpacks, school supplies at Westfield Brandon event
Florida Penguin Productions is hosting its sixth annual free back-to-school bash at locations across the Tampa Bay area.
City of Groveland rediscovers infamous oak tree from abandoned African American cemetery
GROVELAND, Fla. — Officials working to restore an abandoned African American cemetery in Groveland have uncovered an infamous grand oak tree on the grounds. The grand oak that an African American cemetery is named after was uncovered during restoration. Groveland city officials have learned about 215 people are buried...
Georgia apartment developer buys almost 9 acres in downtown Sarasota
An Atlanta multifamily development firm has bought nearly 9 acres in downtown Sarasota and plans to build a mixed-use development on the site. How much Brook Farm Group, the Atlanta developer, paid for the property was not disclosed nor was a timeline for the project. The property sits near the...
Here’s what happened to previous local jackpot winners after the frenzy faded
ORLANDO, Fla. — Once again Friday, the United States will hold its breath, clutch their tickets and hope their lives will change forever. The billion-dollar dream has only happened a few times in the nation’s history, and many conversations turned to talk of trips, cars and helping family.
Massachusetts Couple Sue Clearwater Ice Cream Parlor After Losing Baby In Florida Listeria Outbreak
CLEARWATER, Fla. – A Massachusetts couple has filed a lawsuit against a local ice cream store after the couple was allegedly sold contaminated ice cream at Clearwater parlor manufactured by Big Olaf a Sarasota company According to the lawsuit, Plaintiff Kristen and Frank Hopkins traveled
Five Floridians Made Millionaires By Mega Millions Drawing
Tampa Gas Station To Sell Gas For $2.38 A Gallon Today Only
There is a Tampa gas station to sell gas at $2.38 a gallon, but it is today (Monday, 8/1) only. The Flatwoods Marathon, which is located on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard will put the gas on sale on Monday afternoon. The sale will happen from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m...
5 Great Burger Places in Florida
If we were to make a top 3 of most craved comfort foods, a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side would most definitely be on that list. And that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Florida. If you happen to live in Florida then you are in luck because you can visit them anytime. If you don't live in Florida but you love to go on holiday in Florida then make sure to take notes so you can visit these places next time you are in Florida and you are craving a good burger. All of these burger spots are highly praised by tourists and local people so you know they are the real deal.
No one found after Pinellas Park firefighters search culvert
Pinellas Park firefighters searched for a missing person in a culvert Monday morning.
Honeymoon Island State Park shelling beach where I saw so many shells along the gulf coast! 🐚 Honeymoon Island seashells 🌞 Florida travel blog
Honeymoon Island State Park has some of the best beaches for shelling in Florida. This Florida state park is on an island located in Dunedin FL just north of Tampa and Clearwater along the Gulf coast. You can go to Honeymoon Island State Park before you start your drive to...
