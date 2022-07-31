ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Thousands attend Tampa Bay Comic Convention

By Tim Wronka
Bay News 9
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.baynews9.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

School in Tampa Heights teaches the art of woodworking

TAMPA, Fla. — Making the perfect cut is like a science for Kate Swann: Each piece needs to fit together perfectly to achieve the finished product. That's just one of the things she preaches at her school, the Florida School of Woodwork. What You Need To Know. Kate Swann...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa could become safe harbor for abortions with the GRACE Act

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa’s City Council is expected to get a report Thursday on a new measure that may help shield women from investigations over abortions. It’s called the GRACE Act, and would be modeled after a similar measure in San Antonio, Texas. What You Need To...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

St. Pete protesters hold sleep-in to demand rent control

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Protesters staged a "sleep-in" outside St. Petersburg City Hall Wednesday to demand the city council take steps to put rent control on the November ballot. "We're not telling city council to endorse rent control. We're saying give us the option to vote on rent control,"...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Daily South

Where to Find Florida's Best Cuban Sandwiches

The Cuban influence on Florida cuisine can't be overstated; from croquetas to pastelitos to Cuban rice and beans, dishes from Florida's southernmost island neighbor appear on restaurant menus all throughout the state. Also popular in Florida are American-Cuban hybrid dishes developed by Cuban immigrants and inspired by the flavors of...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
City
Oldsmar, FL
Local
Florida Society
City
Tampa, FL
L. Cane

What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?

There are some foods that Florida is known for, including:. But perhaps few are as well known as the Cuban sandwich, and the cities of Miami and Tampa both claim to be home to the best. So what makes the Miami and Tampa Cuban sandwiches different from one another? I'll cover that below. And I'll discuss the history of the Cuban sandwich, as well as what food critics have said about the sandwich in both Miami and Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
CBS News

Five Florida players become Mega Milllions millionaires

MIAMI - While jackpot winning ticket in last Friday's Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Chicago area, five lucky Floridians also hit it big. Two lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.
10 Tampa Bay

$26 million in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in July

TAMPA, Fla. — Another month, another round of unclaimed property returned to Floridians. In July, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis says his office gave back more than $26 million. Patronis has made returns of financial assets a key priority since he took office in 2017. Since then, about $1.7 billion has been put back in the hands of people living in the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Cain
Person
William Shatner
Bay News 9

Peppa Pig Theme Park closed due to storm damage

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Peppa Pig Theme Park will be closed Wednesday after storms rolled through the area Tuesday night. ​​​The closure is due to storm damage, according to a statement the Winter Haven park shared on its social media channels. “Due to storm damage last night...
WINTER HAVEN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Tampa#Convention Center#Doc Oc
businessobserverfl.com

Georgia apartment developer buys almost 9 acres in downtown Sarasota

An Atlanta multifamily development firm has bought nearly 9 acres in downtown Sarasota and plans to build a mixed-use development on the site. How much Brook Farm Group, the Atlanta developer, paid for the property was not disclosed nor was a timeline for the project. The property sits near the...
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Society
995qyk.com

Tampa Gas Station To Sell Gas For $2.38 A Gallon Today Only

There is a Tampa gas station to sell gas at $2.38 a gallon, but it is today (Monday, 8/1) only. The Flatwoods Marathon, which is located on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard will put the gas on sale on Monday afternoon. The sale will happen from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m...
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Florida

If we were to make a top 3 of most craved comfort foods, a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side would most definitely be on that list. And that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Florida. If you happen to live in Florida then you are in luck because you can visit them anytime. If you don't live in Florida but you love to go on holiday in Florida then make sure to take notes so you can visit these places next time you are in Florida and you are craving a good burger. All of these burger spots are highly praised by tourists and local people so you know they are the real deal.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy