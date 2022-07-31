2 arrested, drugs seized during narcotics investigation

Drugs, cash and guns seized in narcotics investigation. (Seattle Police Depar)

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Seattle police said they arrested two people Friday during an investigation into the supply and sales of fentanyl pills, crack cocaine and methamphetamine to the Belltown neighborhood.

After a search warrant was served at a Renton home, a 26-year-old man and 27-year-old man were arrested.

Police said they recovered 17 grams of methamphetamine, 3 ounces of cocaine, 2.5 ounces of crack cocaine, 600 fentanyl pills, $11,000 and a gun.

The men were booked into the King County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

