ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 arrested, drugs seized during narcotics investigation

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s8kL0_0gz91n3L00
Drugs, cash and guns seized in narcotics investigation. (Seattle Police Depar)

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Seattle police said they arrested two people Friday during an investigation into the supply and sales of fentanyl pills, crack cocaine and methamphetamine to the Belltown neighborhood.

After a search warrant was served at a Renton home, a 26-year-old man and 27-year-old man were arrested.

Police said they recovered 17 grams of methamphetamine, 3 ounces of cocaine, 2.5 ounces of crack cocaine, 600 fentanyl pills, $11,000 and a gun.

The men were booked into the King County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 15

Related
My Clallam County

Two suspects in recent burglary cases arrested, third perp still at large

KINGSTON, WASH. – Two of the three suspected burglars in the Hartnagel/Lietz Farm break-ins of July 20 were arrested Wednesday night. 37-year-old Paul Woods and his spouse, 46-year-old Tina Woods, were spotted and arrested at the Point Casino in Kingston, Washington by a Port Gamble S’Klallam Police officer. They were apprehended after the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office confirmed probable cause for their arrests.
KINGSTON, WA
Key News Network

1 Killed in Renton Daytime Double Shooting

Renton, WA: At approximately 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, Renton Police Department officers responded to calls of shots fired with multiple victims on the 300 block of Wells Avenue N in the city of Renton. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims with serious gunshot wounds, according to the...
RENTON, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Seattle Police#Narcotics#Methamphetamine#Law Enforcement#Renton#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shooting investigation underway in West Seattle

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting on Wednesday night in West Seattle. The shooting occurred around 10:46 p.m. near 26th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Barton Street. Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. The suspect is believed to...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lynnwood man indicted on hate crime after making violent threats toward Black, Hispanic communities

A 37-year-old Lynnwood man on Wednesday was indicted by a federal grand jury for a hate crime and four counts of interstate threats, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Joey George, who is at the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac, will be arraigned next week Thursday for threatening to shoot Black and Hispanic people at a Tops Friendly Markets store in Buffalo, New York, the same chain where 10 people were fatally shot in May.
LYNNWOOD, WA
kentreporter.com

Renton man faces Kent rape charges from 2018 and 2021

A 33-year-old Renton man faces charges of first-degree rape and second-degree rape for allegedly assaulting two women in Kent in separate cases. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges Aug. 2 against Edward Anthony Harris for reportedly raping a woman in October 2018 and another woman in July 2021, according to charging documents.
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Assault on First Hill turns into homicide investigation

SEATTLE — A 32-year-old man who was assaulted at a First Hill homeless encampment died from his injuries, turning the case into a homicide investigation. Seattle police were called at around 1 p.m. last Thursday to a homeless camp located in the 1300 block of Hubbel Place, where a man was found with a head injury.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 men injured in Renton shooting

Renton police are investigating after two men were shot Wednesday afternoon. According to the police department, officers were called to the 300 block of Pelly Avenue North around 2:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men with “serious” gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to the hospital.
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Inmate dies at hospital 5 days after being transferred from King County Jail

SEATTLE - Authorities are investigating after an inmate from the King County Correctional facility died five days after being taken to the hospital. On Thursday, July 28 at around 1:45 p.m., corrections and medical staff responded to an emergency involving an inmate. Staff members provided first aid until an ambulance arrived to take the 59-year-old to Harborview Medical Center.
MyNorthwest.com

Feds spotlight Aurora in human trafficking crackdown, arrest 70 in PNW

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is cracking down on human trafficking in King County, particularly in high-profile spots like Aurora Ave., while also providing resources for those victimized by sex trafficking. HSI has made 70 trafficking arrests this year in the Pacific Northwest. On average, 300 people buy sex along Aurora...
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman stabbed to death in Seattle, suspect arrested

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood late Monday night. Just before 10 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 6900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. South after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
103K+
Followers
122K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy