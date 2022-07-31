ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Jake Paul breaks silence after Hasim Rahman Jr. fight cancelation

By Amy Kaplan
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fansided.com

Comments / 30

Wicked Walhalla
4d ago

low ticket sales and not a weight issue is what most likely caused the cancelation. the numbers for his last event were abysmal.

Reply(1)
18
Charles Biddle
4d ago

This is an out of the ring KO by Hasim. Jake played around, made threats, put everything he had into the negotiations and in the end Hasim decided to knock Jake right on the chin before any bell would ring by declaring he would not handicap himself and instead of deflecting the blow and taking the fight like a man, Jake took it directly to the chin and is now face down on the mat asleep. Here we see him get up after the knock out swinging and he is so dazed he has no idea he lost the fight. If Jake took an actual fight, win or lose I would gain respect for him. If he continued taking real fights I would gain even more. I know respect isn't a currency YouTube personalities of his variety deal in but respect is a long term financial plan. Shortsightedness will have Jake hardly worth the joke in the future.

Reply
8
audie dolce
4d ago

Jake "the fake" Paul, never had boxing credibility, nor will he ever have it.

Reply
18
