Jake Paul breaks silence after Hasim Rahman Jr. fight cancelation

Having reclaimed her status as double champion, Amanda Nunes may be headed toward facing yet another familiar face. UFC 277 this past weekend saw “The Lioness” playing with her prey just as she predicted, thrashing now-former bantamweight titleist Julianna Pena from pillar to post over the course of their main event rematch. Nearly finishing Pena on three separate occasions in round two, Nunes went on to dominate the later half of the fight with her grappling and violent ground and pound, slicing the forehead of “The Venezuelan Vixen.”

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO