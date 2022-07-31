ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Bill to bar those convicted of domestic violence from holding state office gains support

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BaJma_0gz91LX700

Lewisburg, Pa.— A bill to bar people convicted of domestic violence from the state legislature or holding any public office in state government is gaining traction.

The legislation comes after the PA Federation of Democratic Women voted to support the bill at their annual convention in Lewisburg earlier this month.

The PAFDW was founded in 1927 with the mission to promote the appointment and election of Democratic women into all branches of government.

State Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre, who is the bill's prime sponsor, said he wanted to thank the Federation and its president, Dianne Gregg, for the organization’s support.

“I introduced this bill because I believe in accountability, and because I believe that legislators and public leaders need to act with integrity and ethically when it comes to public policy,” Conklin said. “I am grateful for the support this legislation has received, both in the House of Representatives and from public organizations and individuals. By working together, we can get this done.”

Conklin also said that with his legislation ( H.B. 2596 ), individuals whose records have been expunged, had their convictions overturned, or received a pardon should not be excluded from holding public office.

Co-sponsors of the Conklin legislation include state Reps. Malcolm Kenyatta, Ryan Bizzarro, Frank Burns, Joseph Hohenstein, Stephen Kinsey, Bridget Kosierowski, Maureen Madden, Steven Malagari, Ben Sanchez, Peter Schweyer, Melissa Shusterman, Regina Young, and Michael Sturla.

Pennsylvania’s constitution currently prohibits people “convicted of embezzlement of public moneys, bribery, perjury or other infamous crime” from serving in the General Assembly. Conklin’s legislation would explicitly make domestic violence convictions a disqualifying offense.

In Pennsylvania, it's estimated one in four women and one in seven men experience severe physical violence by an intimate partner. At least 109 people have died as a direct result of domestic violence in the last year alone, while Pennsylvanians bears an estimated $156 billion in lifetime economic burdens due to intimate partner violence.

H.B. 2596 still awaits a vote in committee until it is eligible for a vote by the full body of the House.

Comments / 2

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. Capitol Police launch new recruitment program

Harrisburg, Pa. — A new internship program aimed at recruiting new officers to the Capitol Police department will take on training, certification and many associated costs, according to the department. The program is desingned to provide support for candidates with a desire to serve and protect the safety of the capitol complex employees and visitors. “The national shortage of police officers has reached near-crisis levels for many departments, creating an...
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

State program could bring $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians

Harrisburg, Pa. — The PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians, is back in the General Assembly as Gov. Tom Wolf pushes for legislative support. "I first proposed the PA Opportunity Program back in February, but Republican leaders in the General Assembly just wouldn't get on board with funding it in this year's budget," said Gov. Wolf. "However, as I've traveled the commonwealth, I've heard directly from so many people about how much this program would mean to them and their...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Report outlines recommendations for Pennsylvania law enforcement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission has released a report with recommendations to improve law enforcement in Pennsylvania. The May 13 report includes recommendations such as requirements for State Troopers to identify themselves during traffic stops and documenting citizen encounters. Recommendations regarding body cameras and use of force policies were […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Lewisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Lewisburg, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Commissioners clash over funding for Old City Williamsport Revitalization

Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming County Commissioner Scott Metzger took issue with his colleagues' approval of more than $1 million dollars for the construction of a parking garage associated with the Old City Revitalization project during their meeting on Thursday. The funds for the 40,000 square-foot, 165 space garage were approved by commissioners Tony Mussare and Richard Mirabito on July 28. During that meeting, Metzger was out of town on vacation. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Anti-littering coalition encourages Pennsylvanians to 'fight dirty'

Harrisburg, Pa. — Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and state officials from PennDOT have launched a new anti-litter campaign, "PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters." Though cleaning up litter is important, the campaign is aiming at the root of the problem: people's behavior. If nobody ever litters, nobody will ever need to clean up litter. “Every Litter Bit Matters” calls upon Pennsylvanians to ensure every piece of their trash, regardless of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
billypenn.com

The latest info on abortion rights in Pennsylvania, and who’s trying to take them away

Abortion is currently legal in Pennsylvania, even though the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. But it might not stay that way. The Pa. legislature has made a number of attempts to place limitations on abortion. With the Republican majority, anti-abortion lawmakers currently control both houses of the General Assembly. Their most recent attempts to restrict access were unsuccessful only because they were vetoed by the Democratic governor. They’ve also been funding an anti-abortion “crisis pregnancy center” organization for years, writing it into the Pa. Department of Human Services budget.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Schweyer
Person
Malcolm Kenyatta
Person
Ryan Bizzarro
Person
Stephen Kinsey
Person
Melissa Shusterman
wtae.com

Wolf makes another push for $2,000 payments for Pennsylvanians

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf is making another push to get $2,000 in direct payments to Pennsylvanians. The governor said that despite Republicans in the general assembly not agreeing to move the “PA Opportunity Program” forward, Wolf is hopeful leaders will reintroduce the program. If passed, the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

A look ahead at the first 100 days of a Shapiro or Mastriano administration

Harrisburg, Pa. — As the November election draws near, the first 100 days of the new Pennsylvania governor’s tenure could look very different depending upon the candidate who takes office. The plans for the 100 days are becoming clearer as the candidates reveal their respective policy initiatives. One of the most clear-cut differences between either candidate’s administration is their stances on abortion. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Legislature#Perjury#Embezzlement#Politics State#Violent Crime#Politics Legislative#Democratic#Federation
Newswatch 16

COVID restrictions prompt protest outside VA hospital

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Dozens of protestors gathered at the VA Hospital in Luzerne County to rally against the hospital's COVID policies. Protestors believe the residents deserve more freedoms, like access to the outdoors and easier visitation requirements. According to VA officials, the safety precautions have protected residents and staff...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
penncapital-star.com

Feds drop probe of Pa. teachers’ pension fund property purchases

Pennsylvania’s $76 billion teachers’ pension fund said Tuesday that federal investigators have closed a probe into the fund’s purchase of millions of dollars in downtown Harrisburg real estate. In a statement, a Public School Employees’ Retirement System spokesperson said the U.S. Department of Justice has informed PSERS...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
explore venango

Californian Pleads Guilty to Supplying at Least 50 Pounds of Meth to Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A former resident of Stockton, California, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics and money laundering laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Wednesday, August 3.
STOCKTON, CA
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania cracking down on illegal robocalls

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania has joined an Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action gainst the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the state was joining the group of 50 attorneys general to cut down on illegal robocalls. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy