Ex-Red Sox Renfroe hits 2-run HR, Brewers top Boston 9-4

By CBS Boston
 5 days ago

By KEN POWTAK Associated Press

BOSTON — Hunter Renfroe belted a two-run homer over the Green Monster, Eric Lauer pitched five innings of one-run ball for his first victory in over a month and the Milwaukee Brewers beat fading Boston 9-4 on Saturday, sending the Red Sox to their 13th loss in 16 games.

Omar Narváez and Tyrone Taylor each added a solo shot, and Rowdy Tellez had three hits and drove in a run for the NL Central-leading Brewers, who are 7-1 since the All-Star break.

Milwaukee, playing in Boston for the first time since 2014, will try for a sweep of the three-game series Sunday.

Christian Vázquez and Xander Bogaerts each had an RBI single for Boston, which is last in the AL East and has dropped seven of nine in a season-long 10-day game homestand.

Renfroe, who played one season with the Red Sox before being traded to the Brewers last November, belted a curveball from Nick Pivetta (8-8) into the second row of seats for his 18th homer, making it 4-1 in the fifth. Pivetta dropped to one knee after Renfroe made contact and didn't turn to look.

Trailing 5-1 in the seventh, Vázquez and Bogaerts had consecutive run-scoring hits before J.D. Martinez sliced Boston's deficit to one with a sacrifice fly, which Renfroe made a nice over-the-shoulder catch on.

Milwaukee put it away with three in the ninth when Taylor homered into the center field batter's eye.

Making his first career start in Fenway Park, Lauer (7-3) allowed four hits, with four strikeouts and three walks, earning his first win since June 17 at Cincinnati.

Narváez hit a curve down in the strike zone from Pivetta, sending it into Boston's bullpen.

Coming off his best start in a month, Pivetta gave up four runs and nine hits in five innings.

RUN ON HIM

The Brewers stole three bases against C Kevin Plawecki, who has caught just one in 22 attempts this season.

QUICK CORRECTION

First base umpire Mike Muchlinski made a quick "safe" call and immediately changed it to "out" when Boston's Jarren Duran was picked off. No replay review was asked for and he clearly got the call right.

SOX ROSTER SHUFFLE

Arroyo was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday and INF Jeter Downs was demoted to Triple-A Worcester.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: C Victor Caratini was hit in the helmet by Franchy Cordero's back swing and went to the ground, but he stayed in the game. ... RHP Freddy Peralta (IL since late May, right shoulder) made his second rehab start Friday night, striking out five in 3 1/3 innings for Triple-A Nashville.

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora said that a second-opinion exam on 2B Trevor Story's bruised right hand revealed a "little hairline fracture" and that he'd be shut down from swinging a bat for 10 days. Story has been on the IL since July 14 after getting hit on the hand by Tampa Bay's Corey Kluber. ... RHP Michael Wacha threw a simulated game, his second off Fenway's mound, and Cora said if he feels OK that he'll go on a rehab assignment next week. ... 3B Rafael Devers (IL, right hamstring) is expected to travel with the team to Houston next week.

UP NEXT

LHP Aaron Ashby (2-8, 4.38 ERA) is slated to start the series finale Sunday for the Brewers. RHP Josh Winckowski (3-5, 5.18) is scheduled for the Red Sox.

Comments / 0

 

Devers homers in return from injured list as Red Sox beat Astros, 2-1

By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports WriterHOUSTON - Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora is feeling good about his team with Rafael Devers healthy and back in the lineup and the recent additions of Eric Hosmer and Tommy Pham.Devers homered with two RBIs in his return from the injured list to lead the Red Sox to a 2-1 win over the Houston Astros Tuesday night, hours after they acquired Hosmer in a trade with San Diego.The victory improved Boston to 53-52 and leaves the team two games back for the third Wild Card playoff spot."We trust the team," Cora said. "We...
BOSTON, MA
