Maryland State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Bonus Match 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Bonus Match 5” game were:

15-16-24-35-37, Bonus: 14

(fifteen, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven; Bonus: fourteen)

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

