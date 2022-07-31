Louisiana Red Cross Volunteers headed to help Eastern Kentucky flood victims

Related
Gov. Edwards tours University Lakes
Register for the 2022 Louisiana School Safety Summit
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner holds town hall amid ongoing homeowners insurance crisis
Gov. Edwards heads to Netherlands, France
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plane crash second involving cropduster in Louisiana in two days
Gov. Edwards to sign cancer-related bills
Students in La. make progress on 2021-2022 LEAP Scores
Coming Up on 9News at 6: Aug. 3, 2022
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisiana students show strong improvements on 2021-22 state test
I-10 W reopens at Butte La Rose
WATCH: Louisiana groom huddles with groomsmen before saying ‘I do’
School Safety Summit trains education leaders, law enforcement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘We shouldn’t be worried about two people sitting on a couch smoking weed:’ Advocates praise new Louisiana marijuana laws
Reclaiming Recess: Playtime impacting classtime
LWC’s ‘Tech Ready’ program offering free career courses
Storms likely again today with locally heavy rain possible
Former state senator Karen Carter Peterson pleads guilty to federal wire fraud
Louisiana’s U.S. senators react to assault weapon ban bill
What is a recession? A financial economics expert weighs in
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 1