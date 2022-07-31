32 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

Cannabis dispensaries in New Jersey have been at the forefront of discussions since the legalization of marijuana earlier this year. Many eager entrepreneurs are looking to get involved in the ever-growing cannabis industry — and among them is a New Jersey-based celebrity looking to set up a dispensary locally. Rapper and actor Ice-T is said to be teaming up with The Medicine Woman co-owner, Charis Burrett, to open up a cannabis dispensary in Jersey City. On July 25th, the duo and their marijuana dispensary — along with 3 other Class 5 retail applications — were approved by the Jersey City cannabis control board. The Medicine Woman is hoping to open up in Jersey City this fall. Read on for what we know about Ice-T’s Jersey City-based dispensary.

