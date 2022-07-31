32 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

www.hobokengirl.com
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
77 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City This Weekend | August 4-7
It’s going to be another warm few days in Hudson County — so pack your weekend with one of these fun summer happenings. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with Jersey City Pride Month events, a peach pie contest at Riverview Farmers Market, weekend wine down at Urban Souls Yoga, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening this weekend, August 4th – August 7th.
Hoboken Residents Can Now Use the Weehawken Pool
We have great news for any Hoboken residents who have been eyeing the Weehawken pool + keeping track of the ongoing exclusivity debate: after a long battle, Weehawken has officially opened up its pool to non-residents — which includes Hobokenites. Despite talk of adding one, Hoboken does not currently have a community pool — leaving the City Council to come up with alternatives for residents. This summer, the pool at Stevens Institute of Technology officially opened to Hoboken residents in an effort to provide locals with swimming options.
Rapper Ice-T Aims to Open a Cannabis Dispensary in Jersey City
Cannabis dispensaries in New Jersey have been at the forefront of discussions since the legalization of marijuana earlier this year. Many eager entrepreneurs are looking to get involved in the ever-growing cannabis industry — and among them is a New Jersey-based celebrity looking to set up a dispensary locally. Rapper and actor Ice-T is said to be teaming up with The Medicine Woman co-owner, Charis Burrett, to open up a cannabis dispensary in Jersey City. On July 25th, the duo and their marijuana dispensary — along with 3 other Class 5 retail applications — were approved by the Jersey City cannabis control board. The Medicine Woman is hoping to open up in Jersey City this fall. Read on for what we know about Ice-T’s Jersey City-based dispensary.
This Coton de Tulear Pup is Looking for a North Jersey Family
Meet Glacier — a Coton de Tulear who is looking to be adopted into the Hoboken, Jersey City, or North Jersey area. He’s an easy-going pup who loves to snuggle and give kisses, but Glacier also has a goofy side. Read on to learn more about Glacier and how to adopt him from Wise Animal Rescue.
An Inside Look at this Gorgeous Hamilton Park Condo
Buying and selling real estate on New Jersey’s Gold Coast is a roller coaster best experienced with a knowledgeable guide. Dale Fior and agents at Brown Harris Stevens are well-equipped with pre-market guidance for sellers and comprehensive market analysis for buyers, making the process as seamless as possible. Keep reading to learn more about the brokerage + the new Brown Harris Stevens listing that just hit the Jersey City market.
This Hoboken Dentist is a Go-To for Invisalign Treatments
To celebrate National Align Your Teeth Day, dentists throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada are collaborating to help patients obtain a straight, healthy smile. Hoboken’s Dr. Lucas of Lucas Dental Associates, located at 200 – 232 Bloomfield Street in Hoboken, is a Platinum Invisalign provider and has received advanced training in Invisalign care as a Fellow of the American Academy of Clear Aligners. To celebrate the holiday, Lucas Dental Associates is providing a discount on Invisalign. Keep reading to learn more about this local practice and the limited time offer for National Align Your Smile Day, coming up on Thursday, August 11th.
8 Local Jobs to Apply for This Week
We’ve created a local jobs board via our The Hoboken Girl and The Montclair Girl websites on our parent site The Local Girl. Find a myriad of positions — from a senior leasing specialist to a sales associate — all in the Hoboken and Jersey City area. Keep reading to see all the jobs available this week and keep checking jobs.thelocalgirl.com for additional jobs.
