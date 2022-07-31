www.southernliving.com
Related
The Daily South
Can You Really Pit a Peach with Pliers?
You may have seen the viral TikTok in which a home cook named Lori Woosley-Uden deftly removed a peach pit with nothing more than a set of needle-nose pliers. Like magic, the stone is removed, with little to no fruit left attached and not a cutting board in sight. Seeing...
The Daily South
People Are Putting Mustard on Watermelon—Is It Actually Delicious?
If there's one thing you can count on, it's TikTok regularly bestowing a fascinating new food trend upon the world. In recent years, the social app has been virally overtaken by melting potatoes, feta pasta (we leveled it up with pimento cheese), and "perfect" quesadillas (our version was fried, of course), but a craze involving a certain summer fruit might just take the cake.
The Daily South
How to Save a Dry Cake
Your oven might run hot, or maybe you forgot to set a timer. You overmixed the batter, or you didn't measure correctly. Whatever happened, your cake isn't burnt, but it's also pretty dry. Don't toss it out just yet. With a cake soak, a professional bakery hack, even the driest...
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Daily South
Where to Find Florida's Best Cuban Sandwiches
The Cuban influence on Florida cuisine can't be overstated; from croquetas to pastelitos to Cuban rice and beans, dishes from Florida's southernmost island neighbor appear on restaurant menus all throughout the state. Also popular in Florida are American-Cuban hybrid dishes developed by Cuban immigrants and inspired by the flavors of...
The Daily South
This Santa Rosa Beach Distillery Uses Oyster Shells to Filter Their Signature Vodka
The cold burn down the throat. A sweet corn undercurrent. The feeling of lightning rushing through the body. These sensations all come together in a Mason jar of moonshine. For many, especially in the South, it's a rite of passage to make 'shine. Harrison Holditch learned how to brew from a friend in college; he taught his brother-in-law David Kapitanoff. They made sugar shines in the backyard. Then, in 2019 they opened Distillery 98 in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.
The Daily South
What Is a Sonker and How Did It Get That Unusual Name?
As a young girl growing up in Surry County, North Carolina, Emma Jean Tucker clearly recalls her mother rolling pastry each day for that night's dessert, a hot, not-quite-soupy, fruit-filled delight that her mother called cobbler but that she now knows as sonker. "For some reason, she only called it...
The Daily South
Can You Freeze Cream Cheese?
Did you stock up on a lot of cream cheese when it was on sale and now you realize you're not going to use it all before it hits the expiration date? Or maybe you planned on making a cheesecake, purchased all the ingredients, but other things came up that took priority over your baking plans—and now you don't have enough time to make the cheesecake before the cream cheese expires?
RELATED PEOPLE
The Daily South
Krispy Kreme Kicks Off Pumpkin Spice Season on August 8
It may still be sweltering hot outside right now. You may be getting in those last pool days of the summer. But the folks at Krispy Kreme know that there is a legion of fans waiting for fall. Specifically, pumpkin spice fans are eagerly waiting in the wings for their favorite seasonal treat. Good news, pumpkin spice crew! Krispy Kreme is bringing in the season a month earlier than they did last year.
The Daily South
10 Things Our Editors Always Buy at Piggly Wiggly
While we love Piggly Wiggly for the weekly grocery run, it especially excels in one department—the local goods. They stock the things you can't find just anywhere, like the produce and pantry staples you'd typically only find at your weekend farmers' market. They're what keep us coming back to the Pig time and time again.
The Daily South
Grilled Asparagus
When I fire up the grill, I am committed to the grilling experience. I grill every veggie I can get my hands on; onions, potatoes, peppers, squash, zucchini, corn, mushrooms, eggplant, you name it! To me, it's the epitome of grilling season in the South. Asparagus is one of my...
The Daily South
How to Grow and Care for Loropetalum
Loropetalum are so easy to grow, you can practically plant them and forget them. But you won't, because these shrubs with white, pink, creamy white, or reddish-purple blooms, also called Chinese fringe-flowers, are attractive and versatile. These natives of woodlands in Southeast Asia, China, and Japan, have rich green or purplish foliage plays beautifully against green, gold, or blue tones. Think golden Ligustrum, chocolate colored Colocasias, nandinas in shades of lemon and lime, hibiscus with maroon flowers, banana plants with dark red splashes on their green leaves, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Daily South
How to Grow and Care for a Butterfly Bush
Gardeners aren't the only ones who love gardens. Butterflies do too, especially when you grow fragrant, nectar-rich butterfly bushes. These woody shrubs, sometimes called summer lilacs, have arching stems and long flower panicles. They're available in colors like pale pink, raspberry, light lavender, deep purple, magenta, cherry red, sky blue, icy white, and ivory. Like the butterflies themselves, Butterfly bushes (Buddleia davidii, sometimes spelled Buddleja daviddi) can also be orange, yellow, and bicolored. Most are hardy in USDA Zones 5 to 9 or 10, where they mature at 5 to 8 or 12 feet tall and wide. Dwarf types that reach two to three feet tall are great for small spaces and containers.
Comments / 0