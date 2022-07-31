www.uppermichiganssource.com
WLUC
Silver Creek Church ready for Backpack SOS this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church in Chocolay Township will host its annual Backpack SOS program. The church is now accepting donations and purchasing back-to-school supplies, including backpacks and hygiene kits. This Saturday, August 6, they’ll be handed out to families in need. Silver Creek Church’s Lead Pastor, Kevin...
WLUC
Iron County fair kicks off 130th year
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 2,000 people are expected to come through the gates of the Iron County Fair this weekend. Thursday is day one of the 130th fair in Iron River. “Last year we added the mud bog,” said Carrie Nelson, Iron County Fair board manager. “The...
WLUC
Marquette Mountain Resorts begins kayak tours
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend Marquette Mountain is beginning guided kayak tours. The tours take groups of 10 kayakers around Lower Harbor and Presque Isle stopping at historic and scenic places around the Marquette coast. The group uses sea kayaks, which are more suited to larger bodies of water....
WLUC
Waterfront Arts Festival draws in vendors to Escanaba Saturday
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Ludington Park in Escanaba will be filled with local art this weekend. It’s the 50th annual Waterfront Art Festival hosted by the Bonifas Arts Center. Staff outlined where everyone’s tent will be on Thursday. Local artists will be selling everything from paintings to jewelry....
WLUC
NMU now offers Substance Use Minor for fall 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Preventing and treating substance use disorders will now be a minor study at NMU. NMU Rural Health Department Director Elise Bur said the Substance Use Minor is useful to students pursuing social degrees and careers. “It will really benefit a number of fields such as nursing,...
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today tries products from Glenn’s Smokehouse
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... residents report bear sightings, drones set sail on Lake Superior, and the Webb Telescope captures a rare galaxy. Plus... Glenn Andrews of Glenn’s Smokehouse shows off a sampling of his many products. Elizabeth, Tia, and Jennifer get a taste of what...
WLUC
Youth Wellness in Our Community
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A youth wellness forum in coming to Marquette. The forum will take place at the Ramada Inn and discuss topics such as: Regional youth psychiatric services, mental health services, diversity, equity, inclusion, social emotional learning, and behavior management strategies. The forum will take place on August...
WLUC
Scuba divers to clean up Marquette’s Lower Harbor deep waters Saturday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual effort to clean the waters of Marquette’s Lower Harbor is returning Saturday. For the fourth straight year, the Great Lakes Scuba Divers and Lake Preservation Club is holding its Underwater Cleanup. Each year, divers from the U.P. and even the Midwest have come to the Lower Harbor to pick up tons of tires and other junk at the bottom of Lake Superior.
WLUC
Marquette Township hosts annual Catch the Vision Day
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Music, softball and food will be available for the community to enjoy during an all-day event at Lions Field this Saturday, Aug 4. Marquette Township is hosting its “Catch the Vision Day” to focus on connecting with the community and enjoying what Marquette Township has to offer.
WLUC
Doozers Cookies shares tricks of the trade
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... expect a permanent return of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza. Plus... it’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. The TV6 Morning News’ Alyssa and Jennifer join for a cookie taste-off, judged by Doozers’ Claire Morgan-Heredia. Morgan-Heredia declares a winner and...
WLUC
Feeding America mobile food pantry to be in two locations Wednesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Feeding America mobile food pantry is scheduled to be in two locations in Upper Michigan on Wednesday, August 3. The first location is in Menominee County and will be at the Greater Marinette-Menominee YMCA on 1600 West Drive. That will begin at 10 a.m. and is a drive through event and it is requested you stay in your vehicle.
WLUC
Marquette’s Zero Degrees Art Gallery features work from 17-year-old artist
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Simon Barrett,17, has six oil canvas paintings being featured at Zero Degrees Art Gallery in Marquette. Barrett first began painting at 13, but only considered it a serious hobby in recent years. “My art teacher introduced me to oils and from there I started painting,” Barrett...
WLUC
Ore to Shore addresses sexism allegations regarding prize money after petition asks for changes
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ore to Shore says it is aware of concerns regarding the “perceived inequitable distribution of racer prize money between men and women in its 48-mile event.”. It released the following statement Wednesday evening after a petition circulated asking for changes. “Our prize structure has been...
WLUC
Nationally renowned mental health advocate, motivational speaker making tour through UP
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s primary election day and a pirate ship makes its way through the Portage Canal. Plus... Jason Wallner of the Northcare Network and Adam Valeski of the Michigan National Guard talk about an upcoming series of events happening across the U.P.
WLUC
CTE Committee encourages UP organizations to collaborate
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Career and Technical Education (CTE) Committee met Wednesday to encourage collaboration between U.P. organizations assisting students entering the workforce. The committee connects high school and college-age students with programs that prepare them for the workforce and encourages students to explore alternatives to four-year degrees. Since...
WLUC
Michigan Farm Bureau partners with University of Michigan for UP food insecurity study
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families in rural Michigan have faced new financial obstacles since the pandemic. The Michigan Farm Bureau (MFB) says around one in four children have experienced food insecurity in the state since 2020. Knowing this, MFB has helped create programs to combat the symptoms. Food insecurity is...
WLUC
Michigan Tech to Host 2023 US Cross Country Ski Championships
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech will host the 2023 Toyota U.S. Cross Country Ski National Championships presented by Hampton Inn & Suites of Houghton at the Tech Trails from January 2-7, 2023. It will be the sixth time the U.S. Cross Country Ski National Championships will take place in...
WLUC
Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique gives digital illustrator first physical venue to sell work
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Digital mediums are the future of art for some. Tools like Procreate help one Marquette artist design illustrations in more detail. Amelia Pruiett shows the process of her digital designs. You can find Pruiett online or in-shop at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique. The Marquette artist...
WLUC
Marquette Seventh-Day Adventist School to hold open house
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Seventh-Day Adventist School is currently looking to increase student enrollment. An open house will be held on Monday, Aug. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 270 East US 41 in Negaunee. Guests will be shown classrooms and meet teachers. School staff said they are a Christian alternative to education.
WLUC
OSF St. Francis Hospital honors mission partners
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF St. Francis Hospital is honoring its mission partners who worked through the pandemic. “We just wanted to take a step back and really acknowledge what everyone has done and really recognize and remember what has happened,” said Heather Sheski, manager of rehab services at OSF St. Francis Hospital.
