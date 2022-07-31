Voces de la Frontera traveled from Wisconsin to DC and protested 287(g)

www.wortfm.org
doesmyopinionmatter
4d ago
Big deal 100 protesters. Not even close to how the rest of the country feels. I have no problem with legal, lawful immigrants coming to this country. I do not approve of those who come illegally. They should be deported
Eric Schneider
4d ago
Do you think other countries let you just show up, stay, and start working and given citizenship?
Mandela Barnes' Chances of Beating Ron Johnson in Wisconsin: Polls
Wisconsin's lieutenant governor is set to face off against the Republican senator now that the other top Democratic contenders have dropped out.
More migrants from Texas arrive in DC by bus after mayor asks for National Guard help
Yet another bus of migrants arrived in Washington, D.C., on Friday, a day after Mayor Muriel Bowser asked for federal help dealing with the influx. The bus — only the latest in a monthslong effort to transport illegal migrants to Washington as a statement on federal inaction at the border — came from Texas. Four thousand migrants have arrived in DC in recent months, Bowser said Thursday.
A top Wisconsin election official says Trump called him last week urging him to decertify Biden's 2020 election win in the state
The Wisconsin State Assembly speaker says Donald Trump is still trying to decertify Joe Biden's win. Robin Vos told a local outlet Trump raised the topic last week after a court ruled on ballot boxes. Trump has used his social-media platform recently to criticize Vos. A Wisconsin election official says...
Trump threatens endorsement against Wisconsin Republican resisting decertify movement
Former President Donald Trump put a top Wisconsin lawmaker on notice, escalating his immense pressure campaign to get the state to embrace his claims of a stolen election in 2020.
Arizona mayor on migrant surge: If DC needs National Guard, imagine what's happening in small border towns
Yuma, Arizona mayor Douglas Nicholls called out the Washington D.C. mayor for complaining about the influx of illegal immigrants in her city as Texas continues to send busses of migrants to the nation's capital. Mayor Douglas Nicholls joined "Fox & Friends" Friday to address how the federal government has failed...
Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski is killed in car accident, McCarthy announces
Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Warloski has died in a car accident, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Wednesday.
Opinion: The Confederate Flag Is a Traitor Flag, and People Who Fly it Disrespect America
The January 6th Committee has shown troubling images of individuals breaking into the Capitol building while bearing Confederate flags. It’s odd that a flag that was carried into battle against our nation is not universally condemned.
Poll: Many red-state Trump voters say they'd be 'better off' if their state seceded from U.S.
Red-state Donald Trump voters are now more likely to say they’d be personally “better off” (33%) than “worse off” (29%) if their state seceded from the U.S. and “became an independent country,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. It’s a striking rejection...
Inside the remote California county where the far right took over: ‘Civility went out the window’
In Shasta county the pandemic intensified political divisions, and many officials quit or were pushed out amid bitter tensions
Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’
Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana. He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation […] The post Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
White House punts on migrants bused to DC: GOP 'using' them as 'political pawns'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday that southern border Republican officials busing migrants to cities on the East Coast are "using" them as a "political tool."
Biden admin quietly approves construction of U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma, Arizona
Those were the words Joe Biden used as a mantra throughout his 2020 presidential campaign regarding the construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall. But on Thursday, the Biden administration approved a plan to complete a section of the border wall near Yuma, Arizona. The plan includes filling four major gaps...
'Big Trump supporter' no longer: LIV creates rift among 9/11 survivors
BEDMINSTER, New Jersey — Former President Donald Trump isn’t just in the sand trap with Democrats over his business dealings with Saudi-sponsored LIV Golf, as some of his own supporters from the 9/11 survivor community also deem him out of bounds.
Biden administration begins closing Arizona border wall gaps after pledging to not build 'another foot'
(The Center Square) – The Department of Homeland Security has begun to close gaps in a border wall in Arizona after President Joe Biden pledged in January 2021 to not build “another foot.”. DHS says it plans to complete the Yuma Morelos Dam Project and close four wide...
Federal judge sides with Wisconsin middle school where teachers asked students how they would 'punish' a slave
A judge dismissed a suit over a Wisconsin middle school's assignment about how to "punish" a slave. Two parents sued the district last year, saying the assignment violated their kids' civil rights. Public outcry over the incident ultimately led three teachers to resign.
Lindsey Graham's Georgia subpoena defense is disturbing. Trump would be proud.
Last week, a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, issued subpoenas to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani and several others seeking their testimony. The grand jury decided these individuals may have evidence relevant to its criminal investigation into whether there was interference by former President Donald Trump and others with the 2020 presidential votes in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.
