ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, VA

BHC Softball Coach of the Year: Wise Country Central's Allison Shortt

By Brian Woodson
heraldcourier.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
heraldcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
heraldcourier.com

LOCAL BRIEFS: Tennessee High freshman sets school record

Tennessee High freshman Fairyn Meares tied the school record in the pole vault at the AAU National Track Championships in Greensboro, N.C., according to THS assistant track coach Tom Murrell. Meares vaulted 3.20m/10’-6” to finish 9th out of a field of 37 in the 15-16 age group. She...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
heraldcourier.com

Bright spot: Tennessee High grad Blevins pitches well in debut for State Liners; Bristol splits twinbill

BRISTOL, Va. – The first pitch Brayden Blevins threw as a member of the Bristol State Liners bounced in front of the plate and resulted in a run-scoring wild pitch. It was not a harbinger of things to come in his Appalachian League debut as the recent Tennessee High graduate tossed 1 1/3 impressive innings of relief in Bristol’s 11-3 loss to the Elizabethton River Riders on Wednesday in the opening game of a doubleheader at DeVault Stadium.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Salyers steps down at Wise Central

Jeremy “J.W.” Salyers has stepped down as the head baseball coach at Wise County Central after four years at the helm. Salyers cited the desire to spend more time with his family. “Coaching at Central has been a wonderful experience,” Salyers said. “The communities of Pound and Wise...
WISE COUNTY, VA
heraldcourier.com

LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU’s Saylors gets preseason notice

East Tennessee State senior running back Jacob Saylors earned Preseason All-American honors by Stats Perform FCS, according to a press release on Monday. Saylors landed first team honors for an all-purpose spot as the Buccaneer tallied 1,882 all-purpose yards in 2021. The Jasper, Tenn. native posted 1,019 rushing yards, 720 kickoff return yards and 143 receiving yards, along with registering 11 total touchdowns (10 rushing/1 receiving).
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Basketball
City
Richlands, VA
County
Wise County, VA
City
Marion, VA
Local
Virginia Basketball
City
Lebanon, VA
City
Tazewell, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
heraldcourier.com

Blevins joins State Liners; sudden downpour washes out baseball again

BRISTOL, Va. – Less than three months after playing in the state baseball tournament, Brayden Blevins will suit up for the Bristol State Liners. The recent Tennessee High graduate has joined his hometown Appalachian League club, but his debut with the team was delayed. The State Liners (13-34) had...
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Wolves looking to howl again in ‘22

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Year one was a rousing success for West Ridge football. Now it’s time to do it again, and this time without 28 seniors who were part of a 9-3 season that included a playoff win in the school’s first year of existence after the consolidation of Sullivan Central, South and North.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
heraldcourier.com

Former players, community members advocate for Timmons to continue coaching

BRISTOL, Va. – City School Board members heard from several former players and parents Monday, all voicing support for longtime Virginia High girls basketball coach Kevin Timmons. Timmons who has been at VHS for several seasons, is currently not listed on the city school athletics website – as the...
BRISTOL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Bhc#University Of Virginia#Radford University#Bhc Softball Coach#Bristol Herald Courier#Ridgeview
heraldcourier.com

Registration open for Senior Olympics

Registration for the First Tennessee District Senior Olympics is open until Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Senior Olympics will be held from Sept. 7 to Oct. 8 in venues around Kingsport, Tennessee and Johnson City, Tennessee. Athletes must be 50 years of age or older. People are also reading…. Some of...
KINGSPORT, TN
heraldcourier.com

Gate City football

WATCH NOW: Fleming returns from bad break for final season with Blue Devils. It was the first defensive play of the opening scrimmage for the 2021 Gate City Blue Devils football team. GC senior safety Ethan Fleming will never forget what happened next at historic Legion Field.
GATE CITY, VA
heraldcourier.com

Doughboys rip State Liners, 14-6

Tahir Meulens, Max Tracey and Ramon “R.J.” Jimerson did some yard work for Bristol on Monday night, but the State Liners still got mowed down. A trio of home runs wasn’t nearly enough for Bristol in a 14-6 Appalachian League road loss to the Johnson City Doughboys.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

WATCH NOW: Truck Series leader Smith draws rave reviews from Carrier

Zane Smith received an education in grassroots racing last year - Southwest Virginia style. Following a visit to the Abingdon race shop of Highlands Motorsports, the 23-year-old native of Huntington Beach, California, dropped by the historic headquarters of the Henderson Motorsports NASCAR Truck Series team. Smith made a positive impression...
ABINGDON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
heraldcourier.com

Tudor, Perrigan to lead United Way campaign

Bristol’s two leaders in education have joined forces to co-chair the 2022 United Way campaign. Dr. Annette Tudor, director of schools for Bristol Tennessee City Schools and Dr. Keith Perrigan, superintendent for Bristol Virginia Public Schools were announced as the campaign co-chairs Thursday. “We are so excited to have...
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Region has seen 19 COVID deaths in recent days

The region’s COVID-19 summer surge continues with more than 3,200 new cases, 19 deaths and more than 150 people hospitalized. New cases rose 14% across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties to 2,256 from July 24 to July 30, the most recent data available from the Tennessee Department of Health. Eight of those 10 counties registered increases over the prior week, with Sullivan County reporting more than 600 new cases, or nearly 100 more than the previous week. Washington County Tennessee recorded the region’s largest jump with 446 new cases – 63.7 per day – or 121 more than the prior week.
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldcourier.com

Gas prices down by close to 90 cents per gallon off June's peak

Gas prices continue dropping nationwide with Tennessee now ranked fifth lowest in the US. while Virginia ranks 18th, according to AAA. Tennessee’s statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas dropped to $3.73 on Wednesday – down 15 cents per gallon compared to one week ago – average pump prices locally are between six to 10 cents higher, AAA reported.
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldcourier.com

Bristol's YMCA 're-energized' by $800,000 renovation

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Dawn Roller has been an instructor at the YMCA of Bristol for 15 years, but she’s never seen the Y like it is today – fresh off an $800,000 renovation that is breathing new life into the Bristol community hub. “I think even the...
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Dental center to begin $650,000 expansion

ABINGDON, Va. - An Abingdon dental facility today announced a major expansion, thanks to $650,000 in donations. Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center, which provides oral health care to under-served and uninsured people in the region, announced the plans in conjunction with receiving a $500,000 grant from Wellspring Foundation. "It is...
ABINGDON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy