Four-Star Cornerback Dijon Johnson Decommits From Ohio State

Asked about what Ohio State is focusing on entering fall camp, head coach Ryan Day had three simple goals for the team to focus on. “For the whole team it’s toughness, discipline and skill. Those are the three areas we want to focus on,” he said. “The reason we say that is because we have to keep each other upright, we’ve got to take care of each other, we’ve got to work with each other, but at the same time we have to build that callous and that edge.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO