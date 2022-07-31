Four-Star Cornerback Dijon Johnson Decommits From Ohio State

www.buckeyesports.com
Devin Royal’s Ohio Roots Drive Him To Commitment To The Buckeyes
Devin Royal had a difficult decision to make on Wednesday, deciding between staying in his home state and committing to Ohio State or leaving the confines of Ohio for Michigan State or Alabama. The Pickerington Central four-star small forward ultimately decided to remain in the Buckeye State, giving Ohio State...
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State, Ryan Day Setting Early Tone For Fall Camp
Asked about what Ohio State is focusing on entering fall camp, head coach Ryan Day had three simple goals for the team to focus on. “For the whole team it’s toughness, discipline and skill. Those are the three areas we want to focus on,” he said. “The reason we say that is because we have to keep each other upright, we’ve got to take care of each other, we’ve got to work with each other, but at the same time we have to build that callous and that edge.”
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State’s Fall Camp Begins On Thursday
Ohio State’s fall camp is set to begin, which means college football is right around the corner. The Buckeyes will settle in for the first of 25 preseason practice sessions on Thursday in preparation for the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3. “As we head into the...
buckeyesports.com
Four-Star Forward Devin Royal Commits To Ohio State
Pickerington Central 2023 four-star small forward Devin Royal decided to stay in his home state and committed to Ohio State on Wednesday. Royal ranks as the No. 2 2023 recruit out of Ohio and the No. 14 overall small forward in the class, according to 247Sports’ composite score. The 6-7, 210-pound wing committed to the Buckeyes over a fierce pursuit from Michigan State and Alabama.
buckeyesports.com
Observations From Ohio State’s First Fall Camp Practice
Ohio State kicked off preseason camp on Thursday morning with several practice periods available for the media to watch. Buckeye Sports Bulletin was in attendance and noted several observations from the Buckeyes’ first fall camp session that has important implications for the upcoming season. The most notable revelation was...
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Freshman, Transfers And Walk-Ons Receive Jersey Numbers For 2022-23
The Ohio State men’s basketball team will add 10 new players to its roster this season. Those Buckeyes received their uniform numbers on Tuesday morning. Five freshmen, three transfer portal additions and two walk-ons will start their first seasons in Columbus this fall. Each of them will have their numbers when Ohio State takes on Egyptian and Puerto Rican national teams in the Bahamas this week.
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Seeking To Build Chemistry, Experiment With Lineups On Bahamas Trip
The Ohio State men’s basketball team may be spending the next week in the Bahamas, but the focus will not be on relaxing at the beach. The Buckeyes travel to the Bahamas on Thursday, where they will hold practices and play a pair of exhibition games against the Egyptian and Puerto Rican national teams before returning to Columbus on Aug. 9. Although Ohio State will be challenged by its opponents during the week, head coach Chris Holtmann said the trip is more about getting better and more connected as a team.
buckeyesports.com
Towns, Sueing Progressing Through Injury Rehab, Will Not Play In Bahamas
As the Ohio State mens basketball team packs its bags for a five-day trip to the Bahamas, a pair of Buckeyes are continuing to seek a return to the hardwood. On Monday, head coach Chris Holtmann said graduates Seth Towns and Justice Sueing have been limited in practices during the summer and will miss the Buckeyes’ pair of exhibition games in the Bahamas. Towns missed all of last season while recovering from back surgery, which he underwent during the 2021 offseason, while Sueing played in Ohio State’s first two games of the season before an abdominal injury held him out for the rest of the season.
buckeyesports.com
Ryan And Nina Day Create $1 Million Mental Health Resilience Fund At Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center
Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day and his wife Nina furthered their support of local mental health awareness initiatives on Wednesday, donating $1 million and creating the Mental Health Resilience Fund at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. Both Nina and Ryan Day pointed to the Ohio State community’s...
