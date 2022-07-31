ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

VBS combines Bible, racial justice, to forge path forward in Statesville community

By Ben Gibson
Statesville Record & Landmark
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
statesville.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MarketRealist

Elevation Church Pastor Steven Furtick's Net Worth: Gospel or Grift?

Many mega-church pastors have faced criticism for their business dealings, tithes, and how much money they make. Steven Furtick of Elevation Church isn't an exception. Furtick is a pastor at Elevation Church and he has found himself in a position that many mega-church pastors find themselves in — being questioned about the relationship between a pastor's net worth and their church.
WEDDINGTON, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Cierra Gutsch receives grant from Chapter S of P.E.O. Sisterhood

Chapter S of the P.E.O. Sisterhood recently presented The Esther Cole/Christine Brown Memorial Educational Grant to Cierra Gutsch, as she begins her studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Those attending the presentation included Sarah Davis, left, president of Chapter S; Gutsch, second from left; and Ann Secrest, right, presenting the grant certificate. Gutsch is a recent graduate of Crossroads School at Statesville High School. The P.E.O. Sisterhood is a U.S.-based international women’s organization whose primary focus is on providing educational opportunities for female students worldwide.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

HealthReach Community Clinic's executive director honored

July 25 started out as an ordinary day for Sabrina “Bri” Niggel, chatting with her mom that morning, heading to work at Mooresville’s HealthReach Community Clinic, and taking care of responsibilities at the clinic until it was suggested that she step outside, where a surprise awaited. Opening...
MOORESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesville, NC
Society
City
Statesville, NC
City
Shiloh, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
MATTHEWS, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Hiddenite Center happenings

Emerging artist exhibit to feature works of Newland. The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center Lucas Mansion Gallery welcomes Britton Newland for an emerging artist exhibit. Britton is a 17-year-old native of Alexander County She has danced with All That Dance studio in Taylorsville since she was 4 and has been on the competition team since she was 5.
HIDDENITE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Troutman National Night Out brings law enforcement, community closer

Hot dogs, ice cream, law enforcement and first responders were all on hand Tuesday as Troutman hosted residents for National Night Out at Troutman’s ESC Park. Police Chief Josh Watson said the event had a strong turnout as residents talked to members of the Troutman Police Department, Statesville Police Department, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Highway Patrol, other law enforcement and first responders and local nonprofits while enjoying food, music and plenty of fun for the children in attendance.
TROUTMAN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
wccbcharlotte.com

Governor Cooper Kicks Off Statewide School Supply Drive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday, Governor Cooper announced the beginning of the Governor’s School Supply and encouraged people to donate school supplies for public school students and teachers across the state. On average, officials say teachers in North Carolina spend over $500 of their own money on classroom...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Film festival ignites spark for Statesville screenwriter

For Jason Keating and Bishen Sen, post-traumatic stress disorder is personal. Both have been diagnosed with the condition, and that has fueled a special connection with their current project, a short film titled “The Grief Counselor,” which will be filmed in and around Statesville this fall. Keating, a...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Phatt City to perform at Statesville's Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series

The teams at the Downtown Statesville Development Corp. and the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce invite you to join them in Downtown Statesville as beach, R&B and dance music band, Phatt City takes the stage Friday, for the Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series. Phatt City is celebrating...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

City of Statesville finalizes sale of Vance Hotel to Ranier Group

At the May 16 meeting, Statesville City Council approved an amended master development agreement and the ultimate sale of the historic Vance Hotel to the Ranier Group for $47,000. Ranier, represented by Stephen Barker, plans to renovate the building into a boutique hotel and build a parking deck behind the...
STATESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episcopal Church#Christ Church#Race Relations#Bible#Racial Justice#Shiloh Ame Zion#Lighthouse Deliverance#Trinity
WBTV

Eastern Fence expanding facility in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC announced today that Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC (Eastern Fence), a Center Rock Capital Partners and Leelanau Private Capital portfolio company, will expand its manufacturing and distribution facility in Rowan County. Eastern Fence plans to create 40 new jobs and invest $10.5 million...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Axios Charlotte

3 unsolved cases that still hold Charlotte’s attention

Charlotte has about 600 open homicide cases that date all the way back to the early 1960s, according to stats from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Here are three puzzling, unsolved homicide cases that took place in Charlotte, including one from the 1950s. Editor’s Note: Our hearts go out to the families of the victims of these […] The post 3 unsolved cases that still hold Charlotte’s attention appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

DSDC: 'Social District' could increase foot traffic for downtown Statesville

A night out on the town might get easier in the city of Statesville if it considers an ordinance to create “social districts” downtown. At Monday night’s city council meeting, Brittany Marlow of Downtown Statesville Development Corporation spoke to the council to encourage it to consider an ordinance to create a social district which is a defined outdoor area in which a person may consume alcoholic beverages sold by an ABC permittee. The hope is that added social districts would encourage more businesses to stay open longer if patrons spent more time downtown in the evenings.
STATESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WBTV

Baseball bat bashing spree damages dozens of mailboxes in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday morning officers with the Salisbury Police Department were busy taking dozens of reports of damaged mailboxes in several areas of the city. According to police, the first calls came in just after 2:00 a.m. A resident of Confederate Avenue called to report that he...
SALISBURY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell-Statesville Schools to increase security measures at athletic events

In an effort to continue to provide a safer experience on its campuses, Iredell-Statesville Schools announced Wednesday that beginning this month all attendees will be scanned with handheld metal detectors at the gate of I-SS athletic events. The added security presence starts with all of the I-SS high school football...
STATESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy