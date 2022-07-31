VBS combines Bible, racial justice, to forge path forward in Statesville community

statesville.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Elevation Church Pastor Steven Furtick's Net Worth: Gospel or Grift?
Many mega-church pastors have faced criticism for their business dealings, tithes, and how much money they make. Steven Furtick of Elevation Church isn't an exception. Furtick is a pastor at Elevation Church and he has found himself in a position that many mega-church pastors find themselves in — being questioned about the relationship between a pastor's net worth and their church.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Back to School Community Day at Stratford Richardson YMCA, including free shoes and school items
SWIPE CE, Inc., Truist Bank, Samaritans Feet and YMCA are presenting a Back to School Community Day on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Stratford Richardson YMCA, 1946 West Boulevard, Charlotte. This is a FREE event, but register in advance (by August 11th) so that...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Cierra Gutsch receives grant from Chapter S of P.E.O. Sisterhood
Chapter S of the P.E.O. Sisterhood recently presented The Esther Cole/Christine Brown Memorial Educational Grant to Cierra Gutsch, as she begins her studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Those attending the presentation included Sarah Davis, left, president of Chapter S; Gutsch, second from left; and Ann Secrest, right, presenting the grant certificate. Gutsch is a recent graduate of Crossroads School at Statesville High School. The P.E.O. Sisterhood is a U.S.-based international women’s organization whose primary focus is on providing educational opportunities for female students worldwide.
Statesville Record & Landmark
HealthReach Community Clinic's executive director honored
July 25 started out as an ordinary day for Sabrina “Bri” Niggel, chatting with her mom that morning, heading to work at Mooresville’s HealthReach Community Clinic, and taking care of responsibilities at the clinic until it was suggested that she step outside, where a surprise awaited. Opening...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wccbcharlotte.com
Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Hiddenite Center happenings
Emerging artist exhibit to feature works of Newland. The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center Lucas Mansion Gallery welcomes Britton Newland for an emerging artist exhibit. Britton is a 17-year-old native of Alexander County She has danced with All That Dance studio in Taylorsville since she was 4 and has been on the competition team since she was 5.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Troutman National Night Out brings law enforcement, community closer
Hot dogs, ice cream, law enforcement and first responders were all on hand Tuesday as Troutman hosted residents for National Night Out at Troutman’s ESC Park. Police Chief Josh Watson said the event had a strong turnout as residents talked to members of the Troutman Police Department, Statesville Police Department, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Highway Patrol, other law enforcement and first responders and local nonprofits while enjoying food, music and plenty of fun for the children in attendance.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for August 3
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (12) updates to this series since Updated 5 min ago.
RELATED PEOPLE
wccbcharlotte.com
Governor Cooper Kicks Off Statewide School Supply Drive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday, Governor Cooper announced the beginning of the Governor’s School Supply and encouraged people to donate school supplies for public school students and teachers across the state. On average, officials say teachers in North Carolina spend over $500 of their own money on classroom...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Film festival ignites spark for Statesville screenwriter
For Jason Keating and Bishen Sen, post-traumatic stress disorder is personal. Both have been diagnosed with the condition, and that has fueled a special connection with their current project, a short film titled “The Grief Counselor,” which will be filmed in and around Statesville this fall. Keating, a...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Phatt City to perform at Statesville's Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series
The teams at the Downtown Statesville Development Corp. and the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce invite you to join them in Downtown Statesville as beach, R&B and dance music band, Phatt City takes the stage Friday, for the Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series. Phatt City is celebrating...
Statesville Record & Landmark
City of Statesville finalizes sale of Vance Hotel to Ranier Group
At the May 16 meeting, Statesville City Council approved an amended master development agreement and the ultimate sale of the historic Vance Hotel to the Ranier Group for $47,000. Ranier, represented by Stephen Barker, plans to renovate the building into a boutique hotel and build a parking deck behind the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Eastern Fence expanding facility in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC announced today that Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC (Eastern Fence), a Center Rock Capital Partners and Leelanau Private Capital portfolio company, will expand its manufacturing and distribution facility in Rowan County. Eastern Fence plans to create 40 new jobs and invest $10.5 million...
3 unsolved cases that still hold Charlotte’s attention
Charlotte has about 600 open homicide cases that date all the way back to the early 1960s, according to stats from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Here are three puzzling, unsolved homicide cases that took place in Charlotte, including one from the 1950s. Editor’s Note: Our hearts go out to the families of the victims of these […] The post 3 unsolved cases that still hold Charlotte’s attention appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
WBTV
Burke County residents sleep in their cars overnight at food distribution site
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - With the highest level of inflation we’ve seen in decades, it’s making it harder and harder for families to make ends meet. Lines at food distribution centers in our area are wrapping around the building. In Morganton, many people slept in their cars just to be the first in line to get some much-needed food.
Statesville Record & Landmark
DSDC: 'Social District' could increase foot traffic for downtown Statesville
A night out on the town might get easier in the city of Statesville if it considers an ordinance to create “social districts” downtown. At Monday night’s city council meeting, Brittany Marlow of Downtown Statesville Development Corporation spoke to the council to encourage it to consider an ordinance to create a social district which is a defined outdoor area in which a person may consume alcoholic beverages sold by an ABC permittee. The hope is that added social districts would encourage more businesses to stay open longer if patrons spent more time downtown in the evenings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Baseball bat bashing spree damages dozens of mailboxes in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday morning officers with the Salisbury Police Department were busy taking dozens of reports of damaged mailboxes in several areas of the city. According to police, the first calls came in just after 2:00 a.m. A resident of Confederate Avenue called to report that he...
Police Identify Body of North Carolina Man in Lincoln
Lincoln, DE – Police have identified the body of a man in Lincoln on Sunday....
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell-Statesville Schools to increase security measures at athletic events
In an effort to continue to provide a safer experience on its campuses, Iredell-Statesville Schools announced Wednesday that beginning this month all attendees will be scanned with handheld metal detectors at the gate of I-SS athletic events. The added security presence starts with all of the I-SS high school football...
Comments / 1