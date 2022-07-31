Police: 1 killed in Lakeville crash

LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — One person has died following an early morning crash in Lakeville on Saturday.

Police say two vehicles collided at the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street shortly before seven o’clock.

Both drivers were transported to area hospitals, where one of those patients was later pronounced dead.

Police said the intersection was closed for about four hours during the preliminary investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by Lakeville police, the Massachusetts State Police and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

