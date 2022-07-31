Residents react to boil water notice issued for city of Jackson

I have been in Jackson, Ms for 8 years, and always been told I have to buy water or boil it. so I don't trust it I purchase water. I don't understand why. At the end of this school year I am moving.
How is the bill higher when boil water notice for which don't use for human consumption also went from 2 month bill now one month with notices should definitely be lower. Rip off
The mayor and city council need to be investigated. They got all that money from Siemens. Where did it go? Michael Bloomberg gave the city 1 million dollars. Where did it go? It’s not like anything has been done to the streets or the water problem. Neighborhoods are being run my drug dealers and the cops are taking payoffs to look the other way. It is not safe. Please be careful.
