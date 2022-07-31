Fires burn on U.S. Interstate 80 between De Soto, West Des Moines

Iowa Highway 25 in southern Guthrie County will be closed for more than two months beginning next week. Crews are scheduled to start deck repairs on the bridge spanning Interstate 80 on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The work is expected to last through Thursday, Oct. 20, weather permitting. IA-25 traffic will be detoured around the work zone by jogging about 3.5 miles west on Interstate 80 and turning around at Casey (Exit 83). The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey posted speed limits, and remain alert when traveling through construction zones. Iowa travel information is always available online at 511ia.org or by calling 511 for the latest updates.

GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO