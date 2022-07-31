Fires burn on U.S. Interstate 80 between De Soto, West Des Moines

www.iowa.media
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Eastside Des Moines shooting leaves one injured
A shooting on Des Moines' eastside resulted in one person being injured Wednesday night.
DART bus and car collide in Des Moines, 1 injured
DES MOINES, Iowa — A DART bus passenger was injured in a Des Moines crash late Tuesday night. Police said a car and bus collided around 10:15 p.m. at 31st Street and University Avenue. One person on the bus fell off a seat during impact. Paramedics took that person to the hospital to be checked […]
KCCI.com
Section of Beaver Avenue temporarily closed in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Construction shutting down a street is not necessarily bad news — just ask people to people who live on Beaver Avenue between 41st and Forest Avenue. "We're looking forward to not having the traffic that is always going up and down Beaver," said Mary Lindell, who lives in the neighborhood.
KCCI.com
One dead after crash on Hubbell Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person has died after a multi-vehicle crash on Hubbell Avenue between East 42nd and East 44th streets. Des Moines police say the crash happened at approximately 6:37 p.m. when two vehicles crashed. A total of five people were transported to local hospitals. Police have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCCI.com
Man survives helicopter crash in west central Iowa
CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa — A pilot is lucky to be alive after a helicopter crashed in Carroll County. The wreck happened Monday morning south of Arcadia. The sheriff's office says Michael Milliron was spraying a corn field when the engine suddenly quit. He was able to walk to the...
theperrynews.com
One injured when sweet corn truck overturns south of Woodward
A pickup truck hauling sweetcorn left the roadway of the Iowa Highway 141 Diagonal and overturned Monday morning, scattering its produce along the eastbound lanes and sending the driver to the hospital. The driver was transported by air ambulance to a Des Moines hospital, according to a spokesperson from the...
Driver ejected after sweet corn truck rolls on Highway 141
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident involving a sweet corn truck that happened near Woodward Monday morning. The accident happened on Highway 141 near the intersection of T Avenue around 7:40 a.m., according to Lt. Bret Maxwell. Witnesses told investigators they saw the truck rollover but did […]
DMPD: Couple had kids in car during police chase that ended with PIT maneuver
DES MOINES, Iowa – A chase that started in Des Moines and ended with a PIT maneuver in Ankeny landed a Huxley couple in jail early Wednesday after police discovered their two small children had been along for the ride. The pursuit began around 1:05 a.m. when an officer tried to pull over a Mazda […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
The walls are up on a new Costco in Des Moines metro
ANKENY, Iowa — You've likely noticed a new addition along Interstate 35 in Ankeny. The walls are up at the new Costco on Northeast 36th Street. This will be the second Costco in the metro. The city says this is part of a decade-long process to invest in the...
Drought is expanding across central and southern Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new report issued by the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday shows an area of expanding drought in central and southern Iowa. According to the report, 30.6% of Iowa is experiencing moderate drought, up from 17.2% a week ago. 9.1% of Iowa is experiencing severe drought,...
1380kcim.com
Helicopter Crashes Near Arcadia Monday Morning
Carroll County first responders were dispatched this (Monday) morning to a report of a helicopter going down south of Arcadia. At approximately 9:30 a.m., the Arcadia and Halbur Fire Departments, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and Carroll County Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the scene about 2.5 miles south of U.S. Highway 30 in the 21000 block of Delta Avenue. The pilot was transported for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information when official reports become available.
Iowa teen leads officers on 150 MPH chase, crashes in Pella
The Iowa State Patrol said a 16-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after leading law enforcement on a chase that ended in a crash in Pella Monday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist uses crash to highlight dangers of pothole on Dickman Road
DES MOINES, Iowa — A giant pothole on Dickman Road in Des Moines "could have been deadly," as motorcyclist Chris Kirkman slammed into it unaware Sunday night. The road, which is privately owned and outside the jurisdiction of the city of Des Moines, runs parallel to Army Post Road, one block south.
Iowa Bar Closes After Calling Police 57 Times in Last Six Months
Having the police called to a local eating and drinking establishment a few times is a lot to me. Maybe I'm naive after growing up in small-town Iowa, but I'd venture to guess that after most people hear about one 911 call at their favorite restaurant or bar, they stop going there for a little while.
1380kcim.com
IA-25 In Guthrie County Closed Through Oct. 20 For Bridge Repairs Starting Next Week
Iowa Highway 25 in southern Guthrie County will be closed for more than two months beginning next week. Crews are scheduled to start deck repairs on the bridge spanning Interstate 80 on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The work is expected to last through Thursday, Oct. 20, weather permitting. IA-25 traffic will be detoured around the work zone by jogging about 3.5 miles west on Interstate 80 and turning around at Casey (Exit 83). The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey posted speed limits, and remain alert when traveling through construction zones. Iowa travel information is always available online at 511ia.org or by calling 511 for the latest updates.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
A Women Airlifted To Area Hospital After Horseriding Accident
A woman was seriously injured after a horse riding accident in Guthrie County Sunday morning. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched near the 2500 block of Winding Trail near Marlowe Ray Hunting in Linden at roughly 9:51am when a woman was climbing a steep bank on a horse and the horse fell over on top of the woman in a ravine.
iowa.media
Supervisors tour MidAmerican Energy’s service, training centers
The Dallas County Supervisors toured the MidAmerican Energy Co.’s service and training center in rural Adel Tuesday morning as the last item on their regular weekly agenda. The tour was facilitated by Jason Bahl, director of MidAmerican Energy Co. operations for central Iowa; Stuart Twist, electric operations manager; and Katie Lord, business and community development manager.
KCCI.com
State fraud division: Iowa woman submitted fraudulent auto insurance application
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman is charged with insurance fraud after submitting a fraudulent document in connection with an auto insurance application, according to the state Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau. The bureau says 46-year-old Angelina Marie Majors, of Fort Dodge, is charged with the crime. The charges...
Police release motive in killing of Iowa man after arrest
Police explained a passerby dropped off Charles Lamont Russian Lovelady at Broadlawns Medical Center around 6:15 p.m. Lovelady had been shot.
iowa.media
Indianola, the hot air balloon heart of the U.S., hosts the nine-day National Balloon Classic
In 1970, after seven years of moving from state to state, the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship was held in Indianola, Iowa for the first time. Indianola’s wide open spaces made it desirable for ballooning, and the championship would return to town every year for the next 18 years.
Comments / 0