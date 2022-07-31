ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolfe County, KY

Wolfe County group helping individuals displaced by the flood

By Tyler Melito
 5 days ago

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – As many in Eastern Kentucky impacted by recent floods begin to pick up the pieces, groups like the Haunted Barn in Wolfe County want to ensure they don’t have to do it alone.

On Saturday, the group had a tent outside of Wolfe County High School which has turned into a shelter for anyone who may have lost their homes as a result of the floods.

Helping people isn’t something new for the Haunted Barn.

“We do a special haunted house every year,” said Melissa Shackleford. “This is our 25th year. We do it to help families in our community. We like to donate to Shriners hospital and St. Jude. And just to give back to the community.”

Since the flooding began, the group has seen people lose everything.

How to support eastern Kentucky flood victims

“We just found out there is a family of five that just came into town. 6-month-old baby,” Shackleford said. “They came in with one bottle of formula.”

But they have also seen people gain some hope that the light at the end of the tunnel is nearing.

“They’re so appreciative,” said Shackleford, “They can’t thank us enough for coming out and supporting them when they have lost everything.”

At the end of the day according to Shackleford…

“We may be rivals when it is ball season but let me tell ya, when somebody needs us. When one town needs another town, we are gonna be there. “We want to feed those that are here, that need people, that don’t have anything and we are just heartbroken for them.”

The Haunted Barn’s 25th Anniversary Year Starts October 15 at their location on Campbell Ridge Road in Campton.

