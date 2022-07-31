ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Falls, MI

WLUC

Marquette Mountain Resorts begins kayak tours

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend Marquette Mountain is beginning guided kayak tours. The tours take groups of 10 kayakers around Lower Harbor and Presque Isle stopping at historic and scenic places around the Marquette coast. The group uses sea kayaks, which are more suited to larger bodies of water....
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Scuba divers to clean up Marquette’s Lower Harbor deep waters Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual effort to clean the waters of Marquette’s Lower Harbor is returning Saturday. For the fourth straight year, the Great Lakes Scuba Divers and Lake Preservation Club is holding its Underwater Cleanup. Each year, divers from the U.P. and even the Midwest have come to the Lower Harbor to pick up tons of tires and other junk at the bottom of Lake Superior.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Iron County fair kicks off 130th year

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 2,000 people are expected to come through the gates of the Iron County Fair this weekend. Thursday is day one of the 130th fair in Iron River. “Last year we added the mud bog,” said Carrie Nelson, Iron County Fair board manager. “The...
IRON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Upper Michigan Today tries products from Glenn’s Smokehouse

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... residents report bear sightings, drones set sail on Lake Superior, and the Webb Telescope captures a rare galaxy. Plus... Glenn Andrews of Glenn’s Smokehouse shows off a sampling of his many products. Elizabeth, Tia, and Jennifer get a taste of what...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Doozers Cookies shares tricks of the trade

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... expect a permanent return of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza. Plus... it’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. The TV6 Morning News’ Alyssa and Jennifer join for a cookie taste-off, judged by Doozers’ Claire Morgan-Heredia. Morgan-Heredia declares a winner and...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Silver Creek Church ready for Backpack SOS this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church in Chocolay Township will host its annual Backpack SOS program. The church is now accepting donations and purchasing back-to-school supplies, including backpacks and hygiene kits. This Saturday, August 6, they’ll be handed out to families in need. Silver Creek Church’s Lead Pastor, Kevin...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

NMU now offers Substance Use Minor for fall 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Preventing and treating substance use disorders will now be a minor study at NMU. NMU Rural Health Department Director Elise Bur said the Substance Use Minor is useful to students pursuing social degrees and careers. “It will really benefit a number of fields such as nursing,...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Feeding America mobile food pantry to be in two locations Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Feeding America mobile food pantry is scheduled to be in two locations in Upper Michigan on Wednesday, August 3. The first location is in Menominee County and will be at the Greater Marinette-Menominee YMCA on 1600 West Drive. That will begin at 10 a.m. and is a drive through event and it is requested you stay in your vehicle.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Forsyth Public Library hosts ‘Science in the Park’

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County kids learned about science in a different way Wednesday. The Forsyth Public Library hosted Science in the Park to end its summer reading program. Marquette County kids conducted a variety of experiments, such as making ink float on water, putting Mentos in Diet Coke and making a baking soda and vinegar volcano.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette Township hosts annual Catch the Vision Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Music, softball and food will be available for the community to enjoy during an all-day event at Lions Field this Saturday, Aug 4. Marquette Township is hosting its “Catch the Vision Day” to focus on connecting with the community and enjoying what Marquette Township has to offer.
MARQUETTE, MI
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WLUC

Youth Wellness in Our Community

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A youth wellness forum in coming to Marquette. The forum will take place at the Ramada Inn and discuss topics such as: Regional youth psychiatric services, mental health services, diversity, equity, inclusion, social emotional learning, and behavior management strategies. The forum will take place on August...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

NMU conducts multi-agency shooter training

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU hosted a multiple department active shooting exercise Wednesday. Marquette Police and Fire, Michigan State Police, and the Coast Guard were all present during the activity. The exercise focused on understanding building layouts and learning new techniques. Although the exercise is routine, Marquette Police Detective Lieutenant...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

NMU reinstates mask mandate following rise in COVID-19 cases

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University reinstated a mask mandate for in-person classrooms and labs, effective Aug. 1, in response to an uptick in local COVID cases that has elevated Marquette County to the CDC’s “high transmission” category. President Kerri Schuiling provided an update of NMU’s...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Election Day reminders

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s primary Election Day in Michigan. There are a few key things to keep in mind before heading to the polls. Marquette City Clerk Kyle Whitney talks about voting preparations and expectations ahead of this primary election. Whitney adds reminders about absentee voting and when...
MARQUETTE, MI

