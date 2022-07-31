Kalamazoo Co. moves to ‘high’ COVID-19 community level

www.fox17online.com
Two bridges will close for improvements in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – Two bridges will be closed for about two months in Kalamazoo. Both bridges over Potage Creek, on Walnut and Lake streets, will close Monday, Aug. 15, according to a news release from the city of Kalamazoo.
Fox17
911 outage in Kalamazoo County, dispatch advises other contacts
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A service outage may be affecting people's ability to call 911, says the Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch. KCCDA is saying that Charter Communications notified them around 6:00 pm about a service interruption, which could possibly keep people from calling 911. For now, KCCDA urges people...
Allegan County voters approve senior citizen services millage renewal
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Allegan and Ottawa County residents voted to renew a millage that is designed to provide services for senior citizens in Allegan County. The millage will raise money to provide services for senior citizens in Allegan County. Some of the services provided are: Adult day care, home delivered meals, in-home support, personal emergency response systems and senior transportation.
bridgemi.com
Upset over LGBTQ books, a Michigan town defunds its library in tax vote
A west Michigan public library may close after residents voted to defund it Tuesday. Voters are upset about LGBT-themed graphic novels in the library. Residents and library officials are now at a stalemate about what happens next. JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP—What started as a fight over an LGBTQ-themed graphic novel may end...
Boil water advisory for part of Kalamazoo Twp.
Water infrastructure repairs have prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo Township.
wkzo.com
Most millage requests, renewals and proposals approved by voters across Southwest MI
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Voters across eight Southwest Michigan Counties turned out to make their voices heard on a wide variety of millage requests, renewals, and service proposals that were on the ballot. Unofficial results as of 3 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, indicate a strong majority of actions won the approval of voters.
My Grand Rapids Water Tastes and Smells Funny. Should I be Worried?
I thought it was just me and my taste buds and nose, but others are talking about it too. Grand Rapids drinking water is tasting and smelling a bit funny. Why do you think? Is it safe to drink? Should we start buying bottled water? Should we run for the hills?
iheart.com
Power outages caused by strong storms across West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Heavy wind gusts and strong storms moved across West Michigan Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Wind gusts were up to 55 mph in Allegan, while trees were uprooted in places like Kalamazoo, with some power lines knocked down in Barry County. Read the full story on...
Four races decided in primary for Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – The four contested primary races are decided for the Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners. The Aug. 2 primary narrowed the field for winners to move on to the Nov. 2 general election, where they compete for two-year terms. The county districts were redrawn ahead of the 2022 election, with new boundaries for a reduced nine county board districts.
Election error reported in Eaton County
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton County Clerk Diana Bosworth released a statement on Wednesday informing the public that 98 voters in District 2 Precinct 1 in the City of Charlotte were given the wrong ballot for County Commissioner primary candidates. According to the release, the precinct contains portions of two different County Commissioner Districts, (Districts […]
Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022
Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
Battle for 88th state House set after primaries in Muskegon, Ottawa counties
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI -- November’s matchup for the new 88th state House district will feature Democrat Christine Baker against Republican Greg VanWoerkom, according to the Associated Press. The Associated Press called the Republican and Democratic primary elections at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. Baker had 85% of the votes...
wmuk.org
Kalamazoo purges some old, odd laws
Until July, swearing and spitting in public was illegal in Kalamazoo. So was impersonating a meter reader, palm-reading, and removing old newspapers that didn’t belong to you. Last month these laws, and others, were purged in a routine review of Kalamazoo’s criminal code. But it’s likely Kalamazoo residents didn’t...
Fox17
'Avoid the area': Public safety officials respond to Kalamazoo fire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating a fire that broke out in Kalamazoo on Wednesday. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the fire occurred near Miller Road and Emerald Drive. We’re told the fire is now under control but the public is advised to avoid the...
Michigan biking advocacy group demands policy changes after two killed in Ionia County
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A bicycle advocacy group in Michigan is demanding action following the deadly crash in Ionia County over the weekend. Two bicyclists were killed and three others were severely hurt during a charity ride Saturday, July 30. A 43-year-old woman from Ionia County was arrested and...
Kent County voters pass senior millage renewal
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Voters overwhelmingly passed a proposal to renew the Kent County Senior Millage on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Unofficial primary election results from the Kent County Clerk’s Office showed 95,064 voted yes and 39,400 voted no on the ballot proposal. The millage request for Kent County senior...
UpNorthLive.com
Garrett Soldano on losing: "It's time to get back to being a doctor again"
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan’s Republican gubernatorial candidate is projected to be Tudor Dixon. Garrett Soldano had a watch party at the Radisson Hotel in Downtown Kalamazoo Tuesday as he and his team watched early results come in. Hundreds of people gathered rooting for Soldano. He took pictures with...
threeriversnews.com
Old library property officially sold to county
THREE RIVERS — Family court and probate court will soon be moving from Centreville to Three Rivers. In a 4-1 vote by the Three Rivers City Commission Monday, commissioners officially approved the final sale of the old Three Rivers Public Library building at 920 W. Michigan Ave. to St. Joseph County for $175,000 to renovate the property into a building for Family Court and its related services.
Fox17
GRPS releases new dress code after ending school uniform policy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) has released their new dress code for the new school year and beyond. The news comes nearly two months after the school system decided to end its school uniform requirement. We’re told the new dress code grants freedom of expression...
Grand Rapids Public Schools appoints new deputy superintendent, communications director
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A new deputy superintendent and communications director are joining the administrative ranks at Grand Rapids Public Schools. The Grand Rapids Board of Trustees has appointed Brandy Lovelady Mitchell as the district’s new deputy superintendent of preK-12 academics and leadership, and Leon Hendrix as the new executive director of communications and external affairs, the district announced in a news release this week.
