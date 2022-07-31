Deadly roll-over car crash in town of Clay

www.localsyr.com
rip kayla I love you! you were such a great person..I can't believe this happened to you 😢 I will love you and missyou forever.
UPDATE: Serious car crash on Younglove Road in Wolcott
WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WROC) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious crash along Younglove Road near Red Creek in the Town of Wolcott. Investigators confirmed at least one infant was injured. New York State Police were unable to share any more information, saying only that this was...
No injuries in Freeville rollover crash
FREEVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Tompkins County quickly responded after a car caught fire. The Freeville Fire Department says a car rolled over around 5:45 PM on Wednesday. Officials put out the flames with assistance from McLean firefighters. The occupants of the car were not injured.
Two people taken to hospital after car crash in Rome
(WSYR-TV) — According to New York State Police, a two-car crash occurred on Rte 49 on Wednesday, August 3, at 9:39 a.m. 86-year-old, Kenneth J. Ingerham from Clinton, N.Y., was driving eastbound on Rte 49 when he started to pass a 2006 Subaru Legacy, driven by 31-year-old, Ismael C. Velez of Rome.
See capture of man after chase who police say robbed Central NY bank (video)
North Syracuse, N.Y. — Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a North Syracuse Bank after a traffic pursuit Wednesday, they said. Around 12:39 p.m. Tuesday, Solvay Bank, 628 S, Main St., was robbed, according to a news release from the North Syracuse police Tuesday. The bank captured a...
Tractor Trailer Erupts in Flames on NYS Thruway in CNY
A tractor trailer erupted in flames and traffic was slowed to halt eastbound this afternoon on a portion of the New York State Thruway that runs through Central New York. A passenger inside a vehicle headed westbound snapped these photos of a tractor trailer being ripped apart by flames. At this time is not known if the rig was involved in an accident, or if the contents in the truck somehow ignited.
Oneida County Sheriff report ATV accident in Camden
CAMDEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a woman and juvenile were involved in an ATV accident in the Town of Camden on August 3rd. According to the Sheriff, on Wednesday deputies arrived at Wolcott Road regarding an ATV accident. 21-year-old Kaila M....
Large fire at Clarendon Heights Apartments
(WSYR-TV) — The smoke could be seen for miles across the Syracuse skyline as a large fire broke out at an apartment complex on 1500 Ivy Ridge Road in Syracuse on Thursday, August 4 at 12:09 p.m. Fire Chief Michael Monds of the Syracuse Fire Department says the fire...
Sheriff deputies warn about ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer’
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Distracted driving can quickly turn deadly. We’re currently in the ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer’, which is the dangerous period for drivers between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is reminding teen drivers to keep their eyes...
14 displaced after fire breaks out in second-floor apartment in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Fourteen people have been displaced following a fire at a three-story building on Stark Street in Utica early Wednesday morning. Fire officials say flames started in a second-floor apartment toward the back of the building above the former Spilka’s restaurant located at the corner of Stark and Noyes streets.
3 shot in Syracuse Tuesday night on same block and just over an hour apart
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A day after four were shot within four hours, three people were shot just over one hour part in Syracuse on Tuesday night. The three people were injured in two separate shootings on Tuesday evening and all took place on the 200 block of Sabine Street, police say.
3 men shot on the same Syracuse block just over an hour apart, 1 in critical condition
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three people were injured in shootings in the same block on Syracuse’s Near Westside just over an hour apart Tuesday night, police said. One person is in critical condition. Around 8:36 p.m., police received reports of a shooting with injuries in the 200 block of...
Update: 23-year-old man stabbed inside store at Destiny USA mall
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 23-year-old man was stabbed inside a store at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse Thursday afternoon, according to Syracuse police. The stabbing happened during a fight among several males at about 2 p.m. inside Against All Odds, according to Lt. Matt Malinowski, a spokesman for the Syracuse police.
Rome teenager reported missing again, police say
ROME — A 14-year-old girl who has run away from home on several occasions so far this year has been reported missing again, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said they are searching for Chloe Wall, age 14, who is believed to be in the Rome or Utica area. Police said Wall was last seen at her home on East Thomas Street between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on July 25. She was reported missing by her father on July 30.
Cayuga County Man Leads Seneca Falls Police on Chase
A high-speed chase in Seneca Falls on Saturday came to an end over the weekend after the suspect drove down a dead-end street in the village. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call from a resident claiming 35-year-old John Bergenstock was attempting to force his way into her house and was allegedly threatening to kill her. After learning the police had been called, Bergenstock took off and tried to elude officers by driving down several side streets at a high rate of speed. The chase finally ended on Troup Street.
Fulton Police searching for missing teen
FULTON — The Fulton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Natalie Steele, of Fulton. Steele is described as a while female, approximately 5-foot-3, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and possibly black laced sandals.
Sodus Crash Sends Man to Hospital
A motorcyclist was taken to Strong Memorial after a an accident Friday in the Town of Sodus. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Scott Wisnowski was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle driven by 16 year old Owen Moore who failed to yield at the intersection of State Route 104 and South Geneva Road. Wisnowski was taken to the hospital for chest and back pain.
Cop Logs – Oswego PD: 7/29/22 – 8/1/22
On 08/01/2022 at 09:09 p.m., Michael E. Chorley was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree and Petit Larceny following an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego. Chorley was then transported to OPD where he was processed and later issued an appearance ticket to return to Oswego City Court on 08/18/2022 at 01:30 p.m.
Syracuse police could have broken up party that ended in fatal shooting of soldier (Your Letters)
The young man didn’t have to die. I was walking around Onondaga Park with two neighbors the evening of the Fourth of July and, as you might expect, if you live in Syracuse, it wasn’t a quiet relaxing stroll, not with cars and motorcycles ripping by over the speed limit and fireworks sounding in all directions.
Madison County Sheriff’s arrests July 25-July 29
Deputies arrested Steven A. Johnson, 38, of Canastota and charged him with one count of petit larceny. Deputies arrested Austin J. Murray, 22, of Oneida and charged him with one count of petit larceny. July 26. Deputies arrested Zachary T. Hathaway, 32, of Oxford and charged him with one count...
Man reported shot on Syracuse’s Near Westside, dispatchers say
Update: 3 men shot on the same Syracuse block just over an hour apart, 1 in critical condition. Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was reported shot Tuesday night on Syracuse’s Near Westside, according to dispatchers. The shooting was reported at about 8:36 p.m. in the 200 block of...
