Jazmin Mitchell camp returns for a second year

Former Alabama Basketball Player Earns Head Coaching Position
Former Alabama basketball player, Betsy Harris, was named the head coach of the East Central Community College women’s basketball program. The Mississippi Native will be returning home to lead the Lady Warriors who located in Decatur, Miss. Harris was a member of the Crimson Tide from 1990-94, where she...
Tuscaloosa Named One Of The Worst College Football Cities In 2022
I don't usually fall for this crap from "trolls" online. This time, I guess I did. This fool has tons and tons of followers on social media. His stuff has been featured on ESPN and the SEC Network, just to name a few. I gotta respond this time. So, college...
Former Trojan, Landon Harper, makes things official by signing with the Atlanta Braves
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Once a Trojan always a Trojan but now Landon Harper is a Brave. The former Northeast Lauderdale pitcher signed his rookie contact through the Braves organization. Harper was drafted in the 14th round of the 2022 MLB draft by the Braves after spending his last season...
Early move-ins underway at UA
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama campus is pulsating with new life for the new year with early move-in well underway. Nearly one thousand students moved in with so many more to come. They were impressed, but first they had to get over the nervous excitement of being...
Russell Christian Academy looks to rely on young talent in the new season
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Russell Christian Academy is no stranger to state championship in eight man football. They have racked up 5 straight state championship all of which have come during head coach Andy Braddock’s five year tenure as the head coach of the Warriors. Enter this new season...
MHS teachers face ‘obstacles’ as a team
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Summer is coming to an end, but not just for students. Meridian High School teachers getting ready to take on the school year came together Thursday morning to have a little fun. The faculty got ‘down and dirty’ to complete a long and difficult obstacle course....
Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Lamar girls volleyball
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week goes out to the Lamar girls volleyball team. Head coach, Courtney Schimelpfening, scheduled their first game of the season to be against Madison St. Joe, which is the team they lost to in the MAIS 5A state championship last season.
Northeast Lauderdale volleyball has high hope for the new season
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Northeast Lauderdale’ volleyball program is entering their third season. They come into the third year with three seniors on their team. The most seniors they have had in their programs short history. Last season the Trojans did make it to the playoffs but this...
Kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa
Authorities are searching for a kangaroo that has reportedly been on the loose in Tuscaloosa since Monday.
These 5 Tuscaloosa burgers are some of the best in Alabama
Tuscaloosa burgers do not disappoint. Sometimes that’s all that can satisfy your appetite, especially at the end of a grueling work week or another exhausting (yet successful, of course) gameday at the Capstone. And Alabama has some of the best burgers in the country, specifically in the Druid City,...
Anyone Missing A Kangaroo In Tuscaloosa Alabama?
Earlier today Bigham Farms & Exotics posted to Facebook. So if it's your kangaroo, or you know anyone missing a kangaroo, let Bigham farms and exotics know. I had no idea that we had so many kangaroos in Alabama. I only say so many because they keep getting loose. Recently...
MCC men’s and women’s soccer teams reach for new goals in 2022 season
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Community College men and women’s soccer team are getting ready for a new and highly anticipated season. The men’s soccer team is coming into the season returning eight player. But they did add 14 new players to the roster during the off season.
Quiet start to back to school forecast
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thursday starts off your back-to-school adventure a little rainy. If you are heading back to school, then expect some showers and thunderstorms as you are heading home after school. Highs for Thursday will reach the low 90s with heat indices near 100 degrees, so students can dress light but still don’t forget the umbrella.
Revitalization of Philadelphia
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Economic growth is something all cities work for, and that’s no different in historic downtown Philadelphia. The downtown area has so much rich history with so many stories to tell. The citizens of Philadelphia recognize the importance of all of this. So they want to bring it back for everyone to enjoy. From dust to gold, the city is seeing growth.
Mother, Victim in Shooting at Tuscaloosa’s Spades Lounge Calls for Business to Close
A man who was shot last week at Spades Restaurant and Lounge in West Tuscaloosa and his mother called for the business to be closed at Tuesday night's city council meeting. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, the victim was an innocent bystander who was seriously wounded in the Wednesday morning shooting. Corey Kwaimaine Lewis, 24, of Eutaw was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and has since bonded out of the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
United Way of East MS finishes its Stuff the Bus campaign
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The United Way of East Mississippi has been collecting school supplies, cash donations and school uniforms for its Stuff the Bus campaign all summer. The United Way collected donations in Neshoba, Kemper, Clarke and Lauderdale counties. Madison Moore, the Stuff the Bus intern, explained how much...
Large Bear Caught On West Alabama Families Security Camera
This bear issue is getting too close for my comfort. Just yesterday, a warning was issued and reported by us, that black bears had pretty much taken over Alabama. OK, that's a little drastic, I admit. That wasn't the warning, the warning is linked above. However, it seems like more...
Legendary Wrestler Ric Flair Opens “Ghost” Wing Restaurant in Tuscaloosa
Ric Flair, one of history's best-known professional wrestlers, has partnered with an area restaurant to offer his new brand of "legendary" chicken wings here in Tuscaloosa. The ghost restaurant / virtual kitchen concept is still a relatively new one -- a brand that is only available for delivery and pickup orders uses the resources of an already-open brick-and-mortar to offer something new, or the same food under a different brand name.
Tuscaloosa Man Among Dozen Indicted in East Alabama Meth Ring
A 66-count indictment out of East Alabama's Calhoun County revealed 12 people, including a Tuscaloosa man, have been arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Alabama, the defendants were charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana between June 2021 and June 2022. Each of the defendants was also charged with at least one count of using a telephone to facilitate a drug-trafficking crime.
Tuscaloosa police seeking suspects involved in Spades Restaurant shooting
